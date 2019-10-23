Clinical Trial Media CEO Cara Brant Named One Of Top 50 Businesswomen On Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Trial Media (CTM) is proud to announce that Cara Brant, owner and CEO, has been named one of the 2019 Top 50 Most Influential Women in Business by the Long Island Business News. The honorees, which are considered "top women professionals for their business acumen, mentoring, and community involvement," will be recognized at a ceremony at Crest Hollow Country Club on October 24th at 6PM.

Brant, the first female executive in the company's 24-year history, started at Clinical Trial Media in 2001 as an assistant, but soon broke through in the industry by moving from project manager to leading sales efforts as Vice President of Business Development. Brant was promoted to Chief Operating Officer before purchasing the company in 2018 to become owner and CEO.

Brant has transformed the organization in her short tenure as owner. Not only has she doubled the company in growth through keen innovation and initiatives, but she is committed to giving back to the community. Brant has used her leadership position to organize many volunteer, donation, and fundraising events to support local charities and non-profit groups.

"I'm so honored to be selected along with so many talented women," says Brant, "and am grateful for this prestigious recognition by the Long Island Business News."

In 2014, Brant was recognized by the Long Island Business News "40 under 40" program for her accomplishments. Combining her knowledge of data, technology, healthcare, and marketing, Brant is considered an expert in clinical trial patient recruitment.

ABOUT CLINICAL TRIAL MEDIA

Based on Long Island and originally founded in 1995, Clinical Trial Media is a privately owned and operated global patient recruitment and retention agency with a comprehensive toolkit to successfully enroll clinical study patients in various ongoing therapeutic areas. Backed by a full suite of innovative technology solutions and patient-centric services that assist clinical study teams, Clinical Trial Media's holistic view carefully identifies the catalysts for success by using customized products and vast industry experience to help clients complete enrollment on time or ahead of schedule to be your global enrollment connection.

