Clinical Trial Media Strengthens Platform Leadership to Deliver Faster, More Predictable Enrollment Outcomes with Appointment of Paul Sternhell as Chief Product Officer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Trial Media (CTM), a leading full‑service patient recruitment and retention partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, today announced that Paul Sternhell has joined the company as Chief Product Officer, strengthening CTM's ability to deliver predictable, accountable enrollment performance across complex global clinical trials.

In this role, Sternhell will lead the continued evolution of CTM's technology platform, with a focus on improving enrollment speed, referral quality, and operational consistency for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. His appointment reflects CTM's commitment to applying enterprise‑grade product discipline to one of clinical development's most persistent challenges.

"Paul brings the right mix of platform, product, and operational experience for where CTM is today," said Cara Brant, Chief Executive Officer of CTM. "He understands what it takes to scale enterprise technology with rigor and focus. As we continue to evolve our platform and work with an expanding set of pharma and biotech partners, his leadership will be an important part of our forward trajectory."

"What drew me to CTM is the opportunity to apply proven enterprise product practices to a mission-driven healthcare challenge," said Sternhell. "Clinical trials succeed or fail based on enrollment, and CTM sits at the center of solving one of the industry's most persistent challenges. The company has the foundation, scale, and track record to build something truly differentiated, and I'm excited to help advance a platform that delivers stronger, more predictable trial performance."

Sternhell brings deep experience building data-driven platforms and high-performing organizations at global technology companies, including Amazon Ads, Google, and GE. His leadership will further support CTM's mission to reduce enrollment friction, improve referral quality, accelerate trial timelines, and enhance the experience for sponsors, sites, and patients, while maintaining end‑to‑end visibility across the enrollment lifecycle.

About Clinical Trial Media

Clinical Trial Media (CTM) is the largest full-service global patient enrollment organization, with three decades of experience supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors. Combining a proprietary technology platform with a dedicated in-house team of cross functional experts, CTM accelerates enrollment, expands patient access, reduces site burden, and provides a white-glove experience while matching patients to clinical research opportunities worldwide.

For more information, visit clinicaltrialmedia.com

Correction: An earlier version of this release had minor edits in the 'About Clinical Trial Media' section. It has now been updated to read "Combining a proprietary technology platform..." in the second sentence.

SOURCE Clinical Trial Media