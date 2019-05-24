Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Agency, Clinical Trial Media, Shares 4 Tips to Assist with Clinical Trial Advertisement

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When advertising for clinical trials, you want to think of fresh and unique ways to capture potential patient's attention and persuade them to get involved, all while adhering to federal guidelines. While this may sound like a complex advertising campaign, keeping the patient in mind throughout the planning and execution will make the process significantly simpler and more successful. Clinical trial patient recruitment agency, Clinical Trial Media, shares 4 tips to assist in clinical trial advertisement.

Mirror patient's language and mannerisms.

It's important to understand the perspective and common language associated with your target audience. It's been proven through numerous studies that connecting with potential patients becomes easier when mirroring their communication style. One way to research and integrate common terms and tone into your advertising plan is to check out patient message boards and social media pages. Different platforms can give you insight on how they discuss their condition amongst one another in various settings. Utilize visuals in your campaign that are relatable to your target audience.

When planning your campaign, it's imperative to use imagery and visuals that will cause your potential patients to stop scrolling and take a look at your message. With visual-centric platforms like Facebook and Instagram, digital components of your campaign will rely heavily on the imagery you decide to use to capture your audience and keep them interested in both your brand and your current, and future trials. Share valuable information with your patients about the trial.

While you want to connect with your potential patients on an emotional level, it's also important to share logistical information about the trial to help candidates make an informed decision. Include information such as the location of the trial, risks and benefits of participation, and the ultimate goal of the trial. A/B testing is a must in your advertising campaign.

This goes for any campaign you run, but it's particularly important when running clinical trial advertisement campaigns. Running A/B tests will ensure that you get your message out to the highest number of qualified individuals and therefore assisting in meeting the recruitment requirements. Knowing what tactics work best with your target audience will be beneficial in the success of your campaign.

If you put forward the proper research, planning, testing, and implementation, a clinical trial advertisement campaign can reach incredible success rates. Utilize these tips to bring your next patient recruitment campaign to new heights.

