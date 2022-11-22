Clinical Trial Planning and Design Services Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.27%, During the Period 2022-2030, claims InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global Clinical Trial Planning and Design Services Market By (Trial Phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Inflammatory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, And Other Therapeutic Areas), Services (Statistical Analysis Plan, Ecrf, Site Identification And Selection, Medical Writing, And Other Services)) -Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue, and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global clinical trial planning and design services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Clinical trial services are opted for by pharmaceutical companies during the trial of their new drug molecule or molecular analysis of biosimilars before introducing a new drug launch to the market. The rising number of clinical trials, expiry of blockbuster drugs, increasing number of CROs, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors driving this market. However, the high cost of devices with advanced technologies, stringent government regulations for enrollment of patients, and poor reimbursement policies are expected to downscale the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The phase III segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2020 due to the requirement of many participants and high expenses. Advanced planning and designing techniques for clinical trials are increasingly used in various clinical trials. The clinical trial services provide helpful information to the trial conducting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For instance, in July 2021, CD BioSciences, a provider of comprehensive clinical trial services, introduced Randomization Plan Design services for various clinical trials to the scientific and research communities. The newly launched service is expected to help the users to develop a clear and simple randomization plan to ensure its unpredictability and balance and thus reduce or eliminate bias. The oncological disorders segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing therapeutic segment of the clinical trial planning and design services market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, which leads to growth in novel clinical trial imaging techniques.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the clinical trial planning and design services market in 2021. The segment is expected to have the same growth trend over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and subsequent increase in their R&D expenditure, increasing prevalence of diseases, and favorable government for clinical trials and research. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rising healthcare expenditure and high demand for clinical trials during the study period.

Some of the key players operating in the clinical trial planning and design services market are Atlantia Clinical Trials, PharmaLex, Emergo UL, Cytel, Health Policy Associate, CD BioSciences, LLX Solutions, SGS, ADM Korea, McDougall Scientific, ClinAsia, BioPoint, IQVIA, PPD, Inc., Veristat, LLC, Clinical Accelerator, Allied Clinical Management GmbH, Parexel International Corporation, Pepgra, WIRB-Copernicus Group, Afortiori Development Ltd, Celerion, CCS (Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences), MCRA, dicentra, DOT WORLD (Japan) and other.

The market players are focusing on the strategies such as the launch of novel techniques, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to retain their market position. For instance,

In Sept 2022 , Cytel Inc.'s business extended across the Asia-Pacific area (APAC). This enables Cytel's existing biometrics and advanced statistical solutions to be more accessible to APAC biotech and biopharma enterprises. Cytel now has operations in Australia , Shanghai , Beijing , and Singapore , with plans to grow into Seoul and Tokyo in the future. This expansion is the latest move in Cytel's goal to provide advanced analytics capabilities to drug developers worldwide.

