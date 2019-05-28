HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), over 80% of clinical trials in the United States fail to meet patient recruitment timelines. This mishap can have numerous negative effects on the trial including increased costs, depleted resources, and prolonged time to market. Clinical trial recruitment agency, Clinical Trial Media, explains how clinical trials can enhance patient retention rates.

To increase patient retention rates, clinical trials should start by looking at the very beginning of the process: recruitment. There are several best practices that are imperative to having a successful recruitment campaign. First, you want to know your target audience. This involves researching and determining the answers to questions such as what the target patient population is, how they most commonly get their information and how you can engage with them online and through various digital platforms.

Once you have gathered all your research, you can utilize that data to begin developing your actual promotional plan. This plan will include the target audience's profile and messaging broken down by each platform you intend on using to disperse information. Don't forget to consistently evaluate your promotional plan as it is being executed. Make recommendations and changes along the way to improve recruitment efforts. By having a successful recruitment campaign, you'll attain the ideal patients for your trial and have a higher chance of retainment.

Once patients are enrolled and the trials begin, the focus will shift to retention and compliance. There are numerous ways that a trial can increase the likelihood of patient retention. An easy way to begin is actually focusing on simplicity! Make the process go as smoothly as possible for patients who have decided to dedicate time to the trial. Many aspects of your trial can be done digitally and from the comfort of your patients' homes. Allow for scheduling and patient diaries to be entered online and automate reminders so your patients receive a text the day before appointments. You can also use digital tools to allow patients to access important documents and resources at any given time or place.

Another instance that makes it more convenient for your patients is having a dedicated individual who they can call to answer any questions or concerns. This gives patients peace of mind and ensures that they know you consider them a priority. Designing a patient-centric trial that provides convenience and compassion will significantly increase the likelihood of patient retention.

From the initial research regarding your target market all the way through to trial execution, it's imperative to utilize best practices to ensure your clinical trial is successful. Keep these tips top of mind for your next clinical trial endeavor and see how your patient recruitment and retention rates can increase.

About CTM: CTM Clinical Trial Recruitment Agency is a global patient recruitment and retention firm that provides customized product and service offerings to maximize your study's enrollment potential. With our flexible solutions, superior customer service and vast clinical trial experience around the world, Clinical Trial Media is your global enrollment connection.

