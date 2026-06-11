Clinical Trial Rescue: Fix Recruitment & Get Timelines Back on Track, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to identify early warning signs of trial underperformance and take action. The featured speakers will share proven strategies to accelerate patient recruitment and enrollment. Attendees will gain insight into practical approaches to optimize operations, resources and timelines. The speakers will also discuss how to successfully execute clinical trial rescue strategies through the right partnerships.

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials rarely fail overnight, but when recruitment slows, timelines slip and budgets tighten, recovery becomes increasingly complex. This webinar will provide practical, actionable strategies to help teams identify underperformance early and implement effective rescue approaches to restore momentum, improve recruitment and get studies back on track.

Clinical trial rescue is no longer a last resort; it is a critical capability for sponsors and CROs aiming to deliver results in an increasingly competitive and resource-constrained environment. In this session, industry experts will explore how to diagnose the root causes of trial delays, from feasibility gaps and protocol design challenges to site performance and patient access issues.

The featured speakers will share proven strategies to accelerate patient enrollment, including data-driven feasibility reassessment, patient-centric approaches and optimized site activation.

They will also discuss how operational excellence, agile resource deployment and streamlined regulatory alignment can significantly improve study recovery outcomes without compromising quality.

In addition, the webinar will highlight the importance of strategic location and network planning, including how expanding into high-performing regions and leveraging pan-European capabilities can accelerate timelines and enhance efficiency. Attendees will gain insights into effective stakeholder collaboration, budget optimization and the role of the right CRO partner in executing successful rescue study strategies.

Real-world examples and lessons learned will provide practical guidance that can be applied immediately to ongoing or at-risk studies.

Register for this webinar to learn how to fix recruitment challenges, recover timelines and successfully rescue underperforming clinical trials.

Join experts from Comac Medical, Igor Bogdanoski, Feasibility Manager; Christopher Schlebusch, Global Head of Project Management & Clinical Monitoring; and Richard Mills, Global Head of Commercial Operations, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 10:30am EDT (4:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trial Rescue: Fix Recruitment & Get Timelines Back on Track.

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