Clinical Trial Shows Pycnogenol® Significantly Relieves Lipedema Symptoms and Improves Quality of Life in Women

Lipedema is a chronic and often misunderstood condition that affects about 400 million women globally. It causes an abnormal and painful buildup of fat, most often in the legs, hips and buttocks. It is frequently mistaken for obesity or lymphedema, often delaying diagnosis and leaving many women without effective treatment options.

About the Study

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study included 100 women between the ages of 18 and 40 diagnosed with lipedema and aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of Pycnogenol® in managing the condition. Participants were monitored over a 60-day period, with half receiving Pycnogenol® (50 mg, three times daily) and half receiving a placebo.

Researchers evaluated quality of life, body composition and symptom severity at the start, midpoint and conclusion of the study. Symptom severity was assessed using the validated QuASiL scale. The evaluation included sensitivity, bruising, pressure, burning, cramps, heavy legs, swelling and itchiness.

Key Findings

29% reduction in symptoms by day 60 among women taking Pycnogenol®, while symptoms in the placebo group continued to worsen.

Pycnogenol® provided significant relief across all reported symptoms, with important improvements seen in the most common problems of lipedema: swelling of the legs, heavy legs, tenderness and bruising.

Participants experienced an 8% reduction in body fat compared to the placebo group over just 60 days of Pycnogenol® supplementation.

Women taking Pycnogenol® reported an improvement in satisfaction with leg appearance, as well as quality of life.

reported , as well as quality of life. No adverse effects reported, supporting Pycnogenol®'s strong safety profile as a natural, non-invasive management option.

Why this Matters for Women's Health

Lipedema disproportionately affects women, with an estimated 11% to 39% experiencing symptoms ranging from tenderness and easy bruising to a heavy, aching sensation in the legs. Because it often develops or worsens during hormonal changes like puberty, pregnancy or menopause, it can have lifelong consequences for physical and emotional health.

Despite its prevalence, there are currently no approved medications for the treatment of lipedema, and no widely accepted medical standard of care. Most women rely on symptom-management strategies such as compression therapy, manual lymphatic drainage, physical therapy and lifestyle adjustments, which can help but do not address the underlying condition.

Pycnogenol®'s benefits to Lipedema stem from its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help strengthen blood vessel walls, improve microcirculation and support lymphatic flow. These effects are particularly relevant for lipedema, where impaired circulation contributes to chronic swelling and tissue discomfort.

"The lack of validated, accessible treatment options for women with lipedema often leaves them searching for alternatives that can meaningfully improve daily comfort and mobility," says renowned natural physician and author, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "What makes these findings important is that Pycnogenol® demonstrated measurable improvements in symptoms including pain and tenderness relief, body composition and emotional well-being. Patients with lipedema now have a safe, natural option that may help fill a long-standing treatment gap."

A Step Toward Better Understanding and Management

The study, conducted at a vascular health clinic in Vitória, Brazil, was led by Dr. Brenno Augusto Seabra de Mello Netto. It represents one of the first clinical trials to evaluate a plant-based compound for managing lipedema symptoms.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com. Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com.

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

