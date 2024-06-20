Clinical Trial Supplies Market size is set to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of biopharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supplies market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.65% during the forecast period. Growth of biopharmaceutical industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for CROS. However, high cost of clinical trials poses a challenge. Key market players include Ancillare LP, Avantor Inc., Bionical Emas Group, Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc., Clinical Services International Ltd., Clinigen Group Plc, Deutsche Bahn AG, Emsere B.V, GNH India Pharmaceuticals Ltd., International Bonded Couriers Inc., Nuvisan GmbH, Obvio Health USA Inc., Parexel International Corp., PCI Pharma Services, PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH and Co KG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Precision Medicine Group LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global clinical trial supplies market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Pharmaceutical industry, Biologics

industry, and Medical device industry), Type

(Phase III, Phase II, Phase IV and BE/BA studies,

and Phase I), and Geography (North America,

Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Key companies profiled Ancillare LP, Avantor Inc., Bionical Emas Group,

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc.,

Clinical Services International Ltd., Clinigen Group Plc,

Deutsche Bahn AG, Emsere B.V, GNH India

Pharmaceuticals Ltd., International Bonded

Couriers Inc., Nuvisan GmbH, Obvio Health USA

Inc., Parexel International Corp., PCI Pharma

Services, PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH and Co

KG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Precision Medicine

Group LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and

Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The clinical trial supplies market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing outsourcing of clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). This trend is driven by the need to optimize operational costs and focus on research and development. Developed countries are outsourcing research and testing to emerging economies like India and Brazil to reduce costs. Key factors fueling market growth include high R&D spending, increasing disease prevalence, and a focus on rare diseases. Strategic partnerships between sponsors and CROs, as well as the decreased risk of clinical trial failure, further contribute to market expansion.

The Clinical Trial Supplies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing number of drugs in development and the need for high-quality supplies. Drugs and biologics, clinical trial procedures, and manufacturing processes are key areas of focus. The use of technology, such as electronic data capture and real-time monitoring, is also trending. Cardiovascular, oncology, and neurology are leading therapeutic areas. Companies are investing in capacity expansion and strategic collaborations to meet demand. The market is competitive, with major players including CROs, CDMOs, and suppliers. Regulatory compliance and cost containment are ongoing challenges. Overall, the Clinical Trial Supplies market is dynamic and evolving to meet the demands of drug development.

Market Challenges

The clinical trials landscape presents significant challenges, including patient recruitment and retention, and the need for extensive safety data collection. These factors contribute to the rising costs of clinical trials, particularly for drugs treating chronic diseases. The emergence of novel conjugate vaccines requires substantial investments in development and manufacturing, further increasing costs. Phase I clinical trials for innovative products can cost up to USD60 million . These expenses may impact the growth of the clinical trial supplies market. To mitigate costs, increasing patient awareness and education is recommended.

The Clinical Trial Supplies market faces several challenges in the drug development process. The complexity of clinical trials requires a large quantity of supplies, including placebos, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and packaging materials. The distribution of these supplies must be efficient and secure to ensure the integrity of the trial. However, logistical issues such as temperature control, transportation, and regulatory compliance can pose significant challenges. Additionally, the cost of clinical trials continues to rise, putting pressure on suppliers to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. The use of technology, such as electronic data capture and real-time inventory management, can help address some of these challenges. Overall, the Clinical Trial Supplies market requires a robust and flexible supply chain to meet the demands of drug development while ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Segment Overview

This clinical trial supplies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Pharmaceutical industry

1.2 Biologics industry

1.3 Medical device industry Type 2.1 Phase III

2.2 Phase II

2.3 Phase IV and BE/BA studies

2.4 Phase I Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Pharmaceutical industry- The Clinical Trial Supplies Market is a significant sector, supplying essential materials for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. These supplies include trial kits, packaging materials, labels, and ancillary supplies. The market's growth is driven by increasing research and development activities, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. Companies focus on improving efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring quality to meet the demands of this market.

Research Analysis

The Clinical Trial Supplies Market encompasses a broad spectrum of products and services essential for conducting clinical trials. Key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, regulatory bodies, and clinical research organizations (CROs), play a pivotal role in driving market growth. Buying behavior is influenced by the prevalence of diseases under investigation, regulatory support, and industrial collaborations. Drug development involves various stages, including registered clinical trials, clinical research activities, and drug approval. Biologics & biosimilar drugs, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and medical devices are primary therapeutic areas. Biological drugs, pharmaceutical drugs, and cold chain distribution are significant market segments. New drugs and follow-up rates are crucial performance indicators. Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, are a significant focus due to their potential in treating complex diseases like cancer.

Market Research Overview

The Clinical Trial Supplies Market encompasses a range of products and services essential for the successful conduct of clinical trials. These include drugs, biologics, placebos, and clinical trial kits. Drugs and biologics are integral components of clinical trials, serving as investigational products for testing and evaluation. Clinical trial kits consist of a collection of supplies required for trial sites, such as syringes, needles, and patient diaries. Additionally, services like packaging, labeling, and distribution of clinical trial supplies are crucial in ensuring trial efficiency and accuracy. The global Clinical Trial Supplies Market is driven by the increasing number of clinical trials, regulatory requirements, and advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a focus on improving trial quality, reducing costs, and enhancing patient safety.

