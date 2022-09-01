Clinical trials legal service provider cements expansion plans with first US office

CTA Focus' North Carolina base will provide seamless access to world-class services

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clinical research services provider CTA Focus has expanded its physical footprint by opening an additional office in North Carolina, USA. The move will provide clients operating in North America with seamless access to the organization's world-class clinical trial agreement and negotiation services. It comes just nine years after the company's inception.

CTA Focus has expanded rapidly since first being founded in Bucharest, Romania, in 2013 to meet the growing demand for clinical research services in the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Since then, it has established bases in Ukraine and Russia, and now operates in almost 60 countries across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and North and South America.

The ambitious growth plans are part of the company's commitment to using local, specialist expertise to support global clinical research.

Elisa Toma, Founder and CEO, CTA Focus, said: "Clinical research is a global occupation, with sponsor and site teams spanning international and continental boundaries – we at CTA Focus are dedicated to ensuring our clients have everything they need to bridge the regional divides in legal requirements."

"Between them, our highly knowledgeable experts speak 25 languages and have decades of hands-on experience working in the legal departments of some of the world's leading sponsors and CROs. Our new office makes our physical footprint as global as our team."

"The expansion is just the latest chapter of our substantial growth story. Our journey to becoming a global company started on day one, when we incorporated in Romania. In just a few short years, we had opened offices in Ukraine and Russia. Now it is time to expand into the USA, where the majority of our clients have a significant presence. While we have been operating globally for some time, this new base in the US further strengthens our ability to provide the very highest level of services to all our clients operating in North America."

About CTA Focus

CTA Focus specializes in global clinical trial site contracts negotiation, acting as a functional service provider to pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the drug development process.

For more information, please visit www.ctafocus.com

SOURCE CTA Focus