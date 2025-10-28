Clinical Trials Market Growing at 6.51% CAGR to 2030 Driven by Hybrid and Decentralized Trial Adoption | Mordor Intelligence Forecast

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global clinical trials market is valued at USD 90.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 123.5 billion in 2030, growing at a 6.51% CAGR during the forecast period 2025-2030. The market growth is driven by the rising number of oncology studies, the shift toward decentralized and hybrid trial models, and continuous investment in digital trial infrastructure. The surge in chronic diseases and precision medicine initiatives is driving sponsors and research organizations to adopt more agile and data-driven clinical approaches.

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Decentralized and Hybrid Trial Models

Decentralized and hybrid trial models are transforming clinical research by reducing patient travel, improving retention, and expanding access through telehealth, local labs, and at-home monitoring. With growing acceptance among participants and clear regulatory guidance from the FDA, sponsors are focusing on technology readiness, data integrity, and cybersecurity as key priorities. This shift is also driving greater investment in digital platforms and reshaping how CROs deliver trial operations.

Integration of Advanced Analytics and AI

Sponsors increasingly use predictive analytics, AI-driven patient matching, and real-time trial monitoring to optimize enrollment, minimize delays, and improve protocol adherence.

Comprehensive Segmental Overview

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design

Interventional / Treatment Studies

Observational Studies

Expanded Access Studies

By Service Type

Protocol Design & Feasibility

Site Identification & Start-up

Regulatory Submission & Approval

Clinical Trial Monitoring

Data Management & Biostatistics

Medical Writing

Other Service Types

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders (Diabetes, Obesity)

Immunology / Autoimmune

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Sponsor Type

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Government & Non-profit Organizations

Regional Segment Insights

North America continues to hold a commanding position in the clinical trials market, backed by robust pharma-biotech investment, mature regulatory frameworks, and a dense network of CRO and site infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding treatment-naïve populations, rising clinical-research capacity in China and India, and the growing appeal of cost-efficient, hybrid trial models in emerging geographies.

Geographical Coverage Includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/clinical-trials-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Market Landscape

The clinical trials market is moderately fragmented, with global CROs and service providers actively integrating digital-trial platforms, real-world-evidence modules, and decentralized capabilities into their portfolios. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and long-term master services agreements are typical to secure end-to-end trial support.

Leading Clinical Trial Companies

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp)

ICON plc

Parexel International Corp.

Syneos Health

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Virtual Clinical Trials Market : The Virtual Clinical Trials Market Report is Segmented by Study Design (Interventional), Phase (Phase I, Component (Software Platforms and Services), Delivery Mode (Web-Based), End User (Medical-Device Manufacturers), Indication (Oncology), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

Medable, IQVIA, Parexel International Corp, Labcorp (Covance) and ICON are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Virtual Clinical Trials: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/virtual-clinical-trials-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market: The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report is Segmented by Study Design (Interventional), Component (Cloud-Based Platforms), Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiology), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Sponsors), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America).

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/decentralized-clinical-trials-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Clinical Trials Support Services Market : The Clinical Trial Support Services Market Report is Segmented by Phase (Phase I, Phase II), Service Types (Clinical Trial Site Management, Patient Recruitment & Retention), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology), and Geography (North America, Europe).

Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, IQVIA and LabCorp are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Clinical Trials Support Services: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/clinical-trial-support-services-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited