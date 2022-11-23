Clinical Trials Market to be Worth $78.3 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trials market valued USD 47.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements and a rise in demand for clinical trials for carrying out research activities. Moreover, the increasing population coupled with growing chronic diseases is building demand for clinical trials. To access new treatments and medications for surging new diseases, clinical trials are crucial in the healthcare systems.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on phase insights. the Phase III segment accounted for 53.4% of the total market share in 2021, contributing to the largest revenue share. The Phase III trials contain huge projects and are the most expensive.

Phase II segment accounts for 19.4% of the total market share. As per the FDA, over 33% of total medications are carried out under Phase II trials.

Based on study design insights, the interventional design segment accounted for 45.7% of the total market share in 2021. These studies contribute around 94% of total studies which showcased results.

The expanded access trials segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising innovations in clinical trials.

Based on the indication by study design insights, the interventional trials market for autoimmune/inflammation accumulated 82% of the total market revenue share in the year 2021.

The observational trials market for autoimmune/inflammation is the second largest segment based on the indications.

Based on sponsor insights, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies account for 70% of the total market revenue share.

Based on indication insights, the oncology segment accumulated 23.5% of the total market revenue share in 2021.

Based on regional insights, North America accounted for 50.7% of the total market revenue share in 2021.

Read 120 page full market research report for more Insights, "Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase, By Study Design, By Indication, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Clinical Trials Market Growth & Trends

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ways of conducting clinical trials have changed. The regulatory authorities have gained different guidelines for clinical trials during the pandemic virtual trials. The authorities include the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and China's National Medical Products Administration. The need to develop and enhance the methods and the scenarios of treatment options are changing which include fast trials with accurate results. The government's support to conduct clinical trials for effective treatments during COVID-19 has boosted the market growth.

For instance, the WHO has launched a new clinical trial named Solidarity, including four treatment options against COVID-19. Moreover, the WHO has declared an international alliance for developing multiple vaccines to prevent the coronavirus disease spread. These factors have managed to help in driving the clinical trials market growth.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global clinical trials market based on phase, study design, indication, indication by study design, sponsor, service type and region:

Clinical Trials Market - Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Clinical Trials Market - Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Clinical Trials Market - Indication by Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Rheumatoid arthritis



Multiple Sclerosis



Osteoarthritis



Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)



Others

Pain Management

Chronic Pain



Acute Pain

Oncology

Blood Cancer



Solid Tumors



Other

CNS Condition

Epilepsy



Parkinson's Disease (PD)



Huntington's Disease



Stroke



Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)



Muscle Regeneration



Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular

Others

Clinical Trials Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Pain Management

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Oncology

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

CNS Condition

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Diabetes

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Obesity

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Cardiovascular

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Others

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Clinical Trials Market - Sponsor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Clinical Trials Market - Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Others

Clinical Trials Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Trials Market

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River Laboratory

ICON Plc

PRA Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Clinipace

