Clinical Validation Of Ourself Delivery Technology Published In Dermatologic Surgery: Tiered-Release Vesicles™ Poised To Revolutionize Skincare

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ourself, a leader in the next generation of skincare, today announced that clinical data evaluating Ourself's patented delivery technology, Tiered-Release Vesicles™ (TRVs), was published in Dermatologic Surgery, the official journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

The publication highlights that TRVs have the potential to revolutionize skincare by enabling the delivery of large, bioactive molecules directly into the epidermis and dermis. The Ourself delivery method promises to reshape the way we care for our skin and opens new possibilities for enhancing cosmetic outcomes topically.

"Publication of this data reinforces that Ourself is setting a new standard in topical delivery," said Jim Hartman, Ourself's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to lead these advancements and look forward to the growth and innovation this breakthrough will inspire for our brand and the industry as a whole."

"Tiered-Release Vesicles represent a revolutionary advancement in dermal delivery technology, addressing a stagnation in the industry that has persisted for over four decades," said Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD, author and board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Oak Dermatology.

For decades, the skin's outermost layer, the stratum corneum, has long been a barrier that limits the effectiveness of skincare products, blocking essential ingredients from reaching deeper layers. Traditional delivery systems like liposomes have failed to penetrate deeply enough to achieve substantial results—TRVs change this paradigm.

"It's not just about the ingredients but also how the ingredients get to where they need to go. Ourself is revolutionary and a game changer in our industry because we've had the same delivery systems for 40 years. Now we have something better," said Amy B. Lewis, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Lewis Dermatology and Associates.

"The Tiered-Release Vesicle delivery system is a major step forward for skincare. These developments redefine what is now achievable in topical delivery, unlocking limitless potential for the future of skincare," said Amir Moradi, MD, MBA lead author and double board-certified facial plastic and otolaryngology-head and neck surgeon at Moradi MD.

ABOUT OURSELF

Leveraging decades of biotech and skincare expertise, Ourself developed a new, scientifically advanced delivery technology to broaden the capabilities of cosmetic skincare forever. Utilizing patented Tiered-Release Vesicles™, Ourself "hero" products ensure deep ingredient delivery, sending larger molecules, powerful peptides and all-in-one formulations directly to the layer of the skin where they're needed most to improve loss of volume, lines & wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation. Ourself developed the first non-injectable Lip Filler clinically proven to restore volume by delivering two sizes of hyaluronic acid into the lips, topically. Ourself is based in Carlsbad, CA.

