Clinical Validation Study Highlights Accuracy of EarlySense System for Continuously Monitoring High-risk Hospital Patients

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced a clinical validation study published in Anesthesiology comparing the performance of the EarlySense system and that of two wearable sensors and a patient worn monitor. The study determined that EarlySense's contact-free, bed-based system which measures heart rate and respiratory rate can be valuable in predicting clinical deterioration.

The article titled Vital Signs Monitoring with Wearable Sensors in High-risk Surgical Patients, written by Martine Breteler and carried out under the supervision of Prof. Cor Kalkman, University Medical Centre Utrecht, aimed to determine whether EarlySense's bed-based system, two wearable patch sensors (SensiumVitals and HealthPatch) and a patient-worn monitor (Masimo Radius-7) can reliably measure heart rate and respiratory rate continuously in patients recovering from major surgery.

In an observational method comparison study spanning 700 hours of data, the heart rate and respiratory rate of high-risk surgical patients admitted to a step-down unit were simultaneously recorded with the devices under test compared with an intensive care unit-grade monitoring system.

"Current hospital practice includes intermittent spot checks by clinicians, and this can pose a high risk as early signs of patient deterioration can be easily missed," said Prof. Cor Kalkman. "EarlySense's under-the-mattress monitoring solution has proven to be valuable in continuously measuring heart rate and respiratory rate, and can serve as an important tool to detect abnormal patterns and help reduce failure-to-rescue events."

"This clinical validation study highlights the value and accuracy of Contact-Free Continuous Monitoring, supporting its role as the new standard of care in non-ICU environments," said Matt Johnson, CEO, EarlySense. "The ability to effectively track heart rate and respiratory rate, two key indicators of deterioration, not only helps clinicians save lives, but also improves clinical workflow and creates substantial financial savings. EarlySense is proud to lead the charge for continuous monitoring across the healthcare continuum."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

