Clinical whole genome sequencing test developed at The Jackson Laboratory

News provided by

The Jackson Laboratory

15 Sep, 2023, 10:14 ET

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Until quite recently, it was extremely difficult to detect the variants underlying many genetic disorders. In the absence of a defined cause, clinicians have little to guide treatment for those left without a genetic diagnosis, forcing patients and families to embark on a diagnostic odyssey with no guarantee of finding answers.

A decade ago, sequencing centers began offering clinical whole exome sequencing, but these only cover the portion of the genome that codes for proteins – approximately 1.5 percent of the entire genome. While relatively successful, the diagnostic yield for most clinical exome sequencing programs is roughly 25 percent, leaving 75 percent of cases without a diagnosis.

The power of whole genome sequencing

To improve the diagnostic power of sequencing and identify the genetic basis of disease, the Advanced Precision Medicine Laboratory (APML) at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine (JAX) in Farmington, Connecticut, is offering a fully validated, clinical whole genome sequencing test. The APML is CLIA certified and CAP accredited and the JAX Genome test is the only clinical whole genome sequencing test currently offered in Connecticut. It will enable area clinicians to reveal the genetic contributions to their patients' undiagnosed conditions.

The JAX Genome test examines coding and noncoding regions of the genome to detect single nucleotide variants, insertions/deletions, repeat expansions, copy number changes and structural variations. The JAX Genome test includes DNA extraction from whole blood, sequencing of the genome, and variant analysis and interpretation. The final clinical report is issued within six to eight weeks of sample receipt through the APML portal. 

In the case of critically ill and urgent cases, the JAX Rapid Genome option follows the same process as the JAX Genome, yet a preliminary report is issued within ten days of sample receipt, providing the opportunity to guide treatment sooner. The final report will still be given six to eight weeks after sample receipt. For all JAX Genome tests, additional family members' samples can be sent for testing to clarify segregation of variants of interest and better characterize the genetic alterations observed.

SOURCE The Jackson Laboratory

Also from this source

New research from The Jackson Laboratory: Insights from fully sequencing 43 human Y chromosomes

New research from The Jackson Laboratory and Weill Cornell Medicine: Severe COVID-19 can alter long-term immune system response

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.