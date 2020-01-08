Clinical Workflow Solution Market Size Worth $15.2 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jan 08, 2020, 04:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical workflow solutions market size is estimated to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing volume of patient health information due to rising prevalence of chronic conditions and high demand for better quality care by patients is expected to fuel adoption of workflow software and services in healthcare settings. Rising awareness amongst caregivers and patients pertinent to the benefits of integrated services and interest for reliable technology for efficient decision-making is anticipated to fuel adoption.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The data integration segment held the largest share of clinical workflow solution market revenue in 2018 owing to rapid adoption by hospitals and healthcare facilities
- The care collaboration service segment is poised with lucrative growth due to rapid adoption by caregivers. Integration with EHR provides a complete overview of the patient's medical condition, thereby help decide a course of action for treatment
- The hospital segment commanded the largest revenue share as of 2018. This high share can be attributed to, supportive government policies, a rise in awareness, and an increase in a number of training programs for implementation of technology
- Owing to the presence of major players and technologically advances healthcare infrastructure, North America dominated the clinical workflow management system market in 2018
- However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the lucrative growth in the coming years owing to supportive government initiatives to adopt eHealth services by hospitals
- Key players operating in market include Allscripts, NextGen Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Market participants are engaged in collaborative agreements with hospitals and healthcare groups to implement clinical workflow management systems and EHR services
- Moreover, focus on developing an integrated software solution to avoid wrong medication and to improve the quality of care is expected to fuel the adoption in coming years.
Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End Use (Long-term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-workflow-solutions-market
The interoperability and compatibility of the systems with different platforms due to their robust technology has enhanced the growth prospects for the market. Collaborative efforts by software developers along with the researchers to make healthcare information available to users are projected to contribute towards lucrative market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, strategic initiatives intended by the industry participants for developing end to end services is expected to boost the competition in the market.
Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical workflow solutions market on the basis of type, end use, and region:
- Clinical Workflow Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Data Integration Solutions
- EMR Integration
- Medical Image Integration
- Real-Time Communication Solutions
- Nurse Call Alert Systems
- Unified Communication
- Workflow Automation Solutions
- Patient Flow Management
- Nursing & Staff Scheduling
- Care Collaboration Solutions
- Medication Administration
- Perinatal Care Management
- Rounding Solutions
- Other Care Collaboration (Specimen Collection and Blood Products Administration)
- Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions
- Clinical Workflow Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Clinical Workflow Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Find more research reports on Healthcare IT Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Cancer Registry Software Market – Increasing incidence of cancer and growing number of accountable care organizations are among factors driving market growth.
- Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market – Increase in the adoption of interoperability solutions by healthcare authorities, rise in investments to enhance healthcare facilities, favorable government initiatives to improve patient care, high government funding, and focus on patient-centric care are some major factors propelling market growth.
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Growing demand for integrated information systems majorly due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population are key drivers for this market.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article