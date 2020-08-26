Clinically Proven with Funding from the National Institutes of Health, SAM® Offers Significant, Effective Soft Tissue Injury Healing and Pain Relief That Most Alternatives Do Not

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM®) from ZetrOZ Systems offers significant, effective healing and pain relief for soft tissue injuries that the majority of alternatives simply do not. The life-changing benefits of sam® include the following:

Reduction in the cause of pain

Acceleration of the healing process

Delivery of mechanical compression and deep heat

Increase of deep circulation

Enhancement of oxygen and nutrient delivery

Application of multiple hours per day of therapy on a daily basis

A side-by-side review of alternatives to sam® reveals that these treatments fall short when compared to the miniaturized wearable ultrasound device.

Joint injection biologics and hyaluronic acid injections lack:

Delivery of mechanical compression and deep heat

Increase of deep circulation

Enhancement of oxygen and nutrient delivery

A device that is wearable and portable

Bracing solutions lack:

Reduction in the cause of pain

Acceleration of the healing process

Delivery of mechanical compression and deep heat

Enhancement of oxygen and nutrient delivery

Increase of deep circulation

Application of multiple hours of therapy per day on a daily basis

Electrical and magnetic stimulation lack:

Reduction in the cause of pain

Acceleration of the healing process

Delivery of mechanical compression and deep heat

Enhancement of oxygen and nutrient delivery

Cold compression lacks:

Reduction in the cause of pain

Acceleration of the healing process

Delivery of deep heat

Enhancement of oxygen and nutrient delivery

Increase of deep circulation

Taking a long-duration, low-intensity approach, SAM® utilizes ultrasonic waves over a period of four hours to increase circulation, modulate cellular activity and minimize pain. This process gives the wearable device the ability to inhibit inflammatory pathways and stimulate soft tissue repair at injury sites and in common chronic pain conditions.

SAM® is a viable option for avoiding narcotic medication and postponing surgery. If surgery becomes necessary, the treatment improves postoperative healing and surgical outcomes. SAM® is especially beneficial for patients whose healing capability is diminished. The device also administers effective relief from pain that can result from conditions such as arthritis, back spasms, disk herniation and tendonitis. Multiple clinical trials by investigators at the University of Miami, Brigham Young University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and other clinical centers of excellence demonstrate the effectiveness of SAM® in the peer-reviewed medical literature.

"In developing SAM® and collaborating with top-tier American healthcare institutions, we took into account the shortcomings of other treatments and made it a point to solve those issues. Patients who wear the user-friendly device for just four hours per day experience compelling benefits they will not find elsewhere. There simply is no truly comparable alternative," said Dr. George Lewis, chief executive officer of ZetrOZ Systems.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

