Clinically Relevant Preoperative Biomarker Breakthrough on the Tessie NanoMosaic System Recognized:

Dr. Feng Liang's Paper on Preoperative Plasma Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 Wins 2023 Early Career Investigator Paper of the Year Award

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic is thrilled announce that that Dr. Feng Liang's paper titled, "Preoperative Plasma Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 Are Associated with Postoperative Delirium," has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Early Career Investigator Paper of the Year Award by the International Society to Advance Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Perioperative Cognition and Delirium PIA.

Dr. Liang, instructor in Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and Critical Care and Pain Medicine at Mass General Research Institute, used the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system to obtain the results presented in the paper. The system utilizes a novel technology that enables high-throughput detection and 7 orders of dynamic range of protein biomarkers from small sample volumes. The technology played a crucial role in the discovery of the association between preoperative plasma tau protein levels and postoperative delirium in older surgical patients.

The study found that higher levels of two specific Tau proteins, Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181, were associated with an increased risk of postoperative delirium. These findings provide a potential biomarker for identifying patients at risk for postoperative delirium and could lead to the development of targeted interventions to prevent or treat this common complication. The study was led by Dr. Zhongcong Xie, Henry Knowles Beecher Professor of Anesthesia in Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and performed at Dr. Xie's lab at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"We studied a cohort of 139 patients to determine the association between the plasma levels of Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 and the severity of postoperative delirium." Said Dr. Feng Liang, "Phosphorylated Tau measurements are challenging as their concentrations are extremely low in plasma. The result indicates that preoperative plasma level of Tau-PT217 is associated with postoperative delirium with high sensitivity and specificity", Liang concluded.

"While congratulating Dr. Liang on his award, we are excited that phosphorylated Tau proteins are emerging as key plasma biomarkers for post-operative delirium. We will continue to develop highly sensitive neuro-assays on the Tessie™ platform and collaborate with Dr. Xie's group to validate Tau-PT217 as potential predictive biomarkers for post-operative delirium" said Dr. Qimin Quan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic.

The Early Career Investigator Paper of the Year Award recognizes outstanding research by early career investigators in the field of perioperative cognition and delirium. This award highlights the important contributions of young researchers and encourages continued excellence in this important area of research.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to Dr. Feng Liang on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his future contributions in not only perioperative delirium, but also in the broader neurology field", stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "Dr. Liang, working closely with Dr. Xie in his laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, are leading pioneers on course to drastically improve the treatment paradigm of anesthesia protocols in healthcare," Boyce continued. "NanoMosaic is honored to be working with such visionaries."

About The International Society to Advance Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Perioperative Cognition and Delirium PIA

The International Society to Advance Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Perioperative Cognition and Delirium PIA is an organization dedicated to advancing research on the causes, prevention, and treatment of perioperative cognitive impairment and delirium, particularly in older surgical patients. The PIA brings together researchers, clinicians, and other stakeholders to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and promote collaboration in this important area of research. The PIA also recognizes outstanding research through various awards and promotes education and awareness of perioperative cognitive impairment and delirium among healthcare professionals and the general public.

About NanoMosaic:

NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for biomarker detection and analysis. The company's flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for protein biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. For more information about NanoMosaic, please visit their website at www.nanomosaicllc.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]rgenellc.com

SOURCE NanoMosaic