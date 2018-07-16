Clinically-validated Tru-D SmartUVC to Attend 2018 VA Environmental Programs Service Training Event

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinically-validated UVC disinfection robot, Tru-D SmartUVC, will attend the 2018 VA Environmental Programs Service Training Event in Orlando, Florida, August 28-29, 2018. The conference will engage participants in a variety of management, leadership and operational issues and initiatives key to the success of an effective Environmental Management Services program. Validated by more than 15 independent studies including the only CDC-funded randomized clinical trial on UVC disinfection, Tru-D invites attendees to learn how its patented technology can help keep veterans safer in health care facilities.

Tru-D SmartUVC helps to keep health care facilities safer for veterans.

Not only has Tru-D been proven to reduce the risk of acquisition and infection from patient to patient, but a new analysis of the two-year, $2M, CDC-funded Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-Disinfection) randomized clinical trial found that Tru-D was able to impact all patients in the hospital when a subset of high-risk rooms was targeted with UVC. The researchers concluded that, "Enhanced terminal room disinfection with UV in a targeted subset of high-risk rooms led to a decrease in hospital-wide incidence of C. difficile and VRE."

"Veterans risk their lives to protect our freedom, and they deserve the highest level of care while in a hospital setting," said Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, Director of Clinical Affairs for Tru-D SmartUVC. "Just as important as handwashing, manual cleaning and antibiotic stewardship are to preventing hospital infections and keeping our veterans safe, so is disinfecting the room from top to bottom. We are eager to meet with attendees of the EPS Training Event and share how Tru-D can help provide a safer, cleaner health care environment."

With patented Sensor360 technology, Tru-D is able to provide thorough disinfection from one placement in the room, eliminating human error and minimizing downtime for staff. Tru-D pioneered the UVC disinfection industry, placing the first robot in a health care facility in 2007, which is still in operation today. Through its programmatic approach to standardizing UVC implementation and utilization in hospitals as well as its dedication to innovation and customer experiences, Tru-D is on a mission to keep our veterans safe.

For more information and links to independent studies, visit Tru-D.com. Tru-D is a GSA contracted supplier: GS-07F-031CA.

About Tru-D SmartUVC



Only Tru-D delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than a dozen independent studies as well as a well-controlled, large-scale, CDC-funded randomized clinical trial, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UV disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

