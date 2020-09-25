ClinicalMind Announces Acquisition Of IC Axon

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinicalMind, LLC (CM), a premier and award-winning healthcare communications company, announced today that it has acquired IC Axon, a leader in developing science-driven training for pharmaceutical and life science companies. The acquisition will enhance the opportunities for greater strategic and tactical offerings of both companies for their pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

IC Axon was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. IC Axon designs and deploys customized clinical and sales training solutions for clients worldwide. The company includes a large team of in-house clinical experts, including medical writers, editors, and dedicated referencing systems managers. They have been recognized as leaders in the field with more than 75 industry awards for their focused instructional and blended learning solutions using a variety of digital platforms, as well as their excellent visual communications.

"IC Axon brings a unique blend of learning and development expertise to the ClinicalMind family of companies," said Jeanne Martel, CEO of CM. "We are excited to now offer our clients the expanded capabilities of IC Axon's digital learning strategies and training approaches for the benefit of new sales and clinical field teams."

"The opportunity to join forces with a like-minded, scientifically driven organization like ClinicalMind is extremely exciting," said Rob Charasidis, General Manager of IC Axon. "We have found that culturally and in terms of business goals, IC Axon and ClinicalMind are well aligned and will be a value-added strategic partnership for all our customers."

About CM

CM is a premier healthcare communications company, known for its broad experience as both a strategic and tactical partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies, especially those preparing to launch new and first-in-class therapies. CM is at the forefront of the latest treatment innovations, working in lockstep with its clients to educate healthcare communities on how to prepare their practices, institutions, and patients for these novel therapies. The leadership of CM is composed of veterans in the healthcare communications space who have been working in both the United States and around the globe for more than 2 decades. For more information, visit clinicalmind.com.

About IC Axon

IC Axon is an industry leader that designs and develops clinical and skill-based learning solutions. Leveraging 23 years of expertise working with the pharma, biotech, medical devices, and diagnostics industries, IC Axon is a strategic learning partner for success in creating and deploying customized solutions for commercial and medical teams in the US and global markets. IC Axon's collaborative, cross-departmental approach ensures the right learning solution meets each customer's unique technology and deployment strategy. Its team of over 90 employees is one of the largest in-house teams of experts in the industry. Working closely with client partners for many years has fostered deep understanding of each client's methodologies and unique business needs.

Contact:

Trish Doolin

Vice President, Business Development

ClinicalMind, LLC

Telephone: 215-367-5193

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ClinicalMind, LLC

Related Links

http://clinicalmind.com

