Clinicians of Color Unites Mental Health Professionals in Response to Change Healthcare Cyberattack, Advocating for Equitable Support and Systemic Change

S upport mechanisms for mental health providers affected by the recent cyberattack.

Mobilizing advocacy and securing partnerships with key mental health and healthcare stakeholders.

Emphasizing the disproportionate impact of the cyberattack on providers serving communities of Color and the steps being taken to mitigate these challenges.

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic cyberattack on Change Healthcare, Clinicians of Color is initiating efforts to draw attention to vulnerable populations at risk of losing the most. This cyberattack has significantly impacted providers serving communities of Color, leading to financial distress, payroll challenges, and the risk of operational shutdowns—obstacles that severely hinder the delivery of culturally sensitive mental health services.

Clinicians of Color are leading the charge to raise awareness of the severity of the situation and gather support from the broader healthcare industry and government officials. The organization is joining forces with other mental health professionals to demand that insurance companies increase reimbursement rates, decrease oppressive practices such as clawing back money, and call for greater government oversight of the industry. Clinicians of Color and their allies aim to create a more equitable and sustainable environment for mental health providers and their communities.

Recognizing the disproportionate impact on providers serving marginalized communities, Clinicians of Color emphasizes mental health equity as a crucial aspect of its advocacy. The organization is working to ensure that these communities continue to have access to services by pushing for systemic changes in the healthcare industry.

This press release invites other mental health professionals to join its response to the cyberattack on Change Healthcare. By standing together, the mental health and healthcare communities can overcome the challenges posed by such cyber threats, ensuring that vulnerable populations continue to receive the care they need.

About Clinicians of Color

Clinicians of Color is an organization dedicated to supporting mental health providers serving communities of Color. Through education, advocacy, and support, it aims to enhance the delivery of culturally sensitive mental health services and promote wellness in diverse communities. There are three arms to Clinicians of Color: education/training, mental health directory, and advocacy.

