Clinicians Report That Summit 2.0™ Influenced Clinical Decision-Making in 86% of Cases; 96% Stated They Would Order the Test Again

Peer-reviewed mixed methods study co-authored with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; published in The Journal of Liquid Biopsy

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belay Diagnostics today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in The Journal of Liquid Biopsy demonstrating that Summit 2.0™, its flagship cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) liquid biopsy test for brain and spinal cord tumors, influenced clinical decision-making in 86% of cases across patients with primary and metastatic central nervous system (CNS) malignancies. The study was co-authored with researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who independently conducted the statistical analysis. The full publication is available at: belaydiagnostics.com/publications.

The study surveyed 22 clinicians, the majority of whom were neuro-oncologists, across 17 institutions, covering 49 cases of primary and metastatic CNS disease. Reported impacts included leading clinicians to a definitive diagnosis, guiding treatment selection, informing patient and caregiver decision-making, and informing prognosis. Notably, clinical utility was reported in cases with both positive and negative results, indicating that even when no variants were detected, findings remained clinically meaningful.

Clinicians found Summit 2.0 not only impactful but clear, trustworthy, and worth ordering again. In 89.8% of cases, clinicians agreed or strongly agreed that the test had clinical utility, with no respondents disagreeing or strongly disagreeing.

These findings indicate that Summit 2.0 CSF-based genomic testing influenced clinical decision-making across a range of CNS disease contexts, supporting diagnosis, treatment selection, and care planning for patients with both primary and metastatic CNS malignancies. By enabling NCCN guideline-recommended molecular characterization without the need for surgical biopsy, Summit 2.0 provides clinicians with a meaningful and actionable alternative when tissue-based testing is unsafe or infeasible.

About Belay Diagnostics – Belay Diagnostics is a Chicago-based laboratory dedicated to serving patients and the clinicians who care for them. Using licensed technology developed through more than 10 years of scientific research at Johns Hopkins University, Belay has developed three proprietary CSF liquid biopsy tests — Belay Summit™ 2.0, Belay Ascent™, and Belay Vantage™ — developed and validated to help inform the diagnosis and management of primary and secondary CNS malignancies. Belay's tests provide clinicians with comprehensive molecular insights from a standard lumbar puncture. No tissue required. For more information, visit belaydiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Belay Diagnostics