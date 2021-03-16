Clinicient Looks to PatientPay to Drive Collection Growth & Boost Patient Engagement

Clinicient Looks to PatientPay to Drive Collection Growth and Boost Patient Engagement Tweet this

The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) reports that the typical medical group sends, on average, 3.3 paper statements before payment is secured. PatientPay reduces the number of paper statements required to capture patient payments by providing online electronic bills and notifying patients via text and email. In fact, 80% of PatientPay's payments occur prior to ever generating a single piece of paper. The United States Postal Service (USPS) acknowledges that 60 percent of Americans pay their bills online today. This number is expected to grow with the increase in USPS postage rates last year.

"The team at Clinicient understands what is really important to their clients—patient satisfaction." said Tom Furr, PatientPay's CEO. "Like PatientPay, they believe that electronic, dynamic communication capabilities, and easy-to-use patient billing and payment solutions deliver results that are 2 to 3 times better than traditional paper-based billing practices. We are pleased to be working with Clinicient to provide a patient billing and payment solution that drives higher outcomes for their clients."

PatientPay has been focused on electronic patient communications from inception. Learning how to effectively communicate via text and email has allowed them to not only assure compliance with TCPA and CFPB, but drive substantial engagement from patients. Currently, 65% of users access PatientPay via mobile device, with the remaining 35% connecting via desktop or laptop computers.

About Clinicient

Clinicient, an industry leading outpatient rehabilitation therapy platform, is committed to elevating rehab therapy to its rightful place in the healthcare ecosystem. Focusing on clinical intelligence and advanced therapist tools to improve patient outcomes, Clinicient supports the full business cycle for rehab organizations of all sizes. With a 97% client retention rate, Clinicient's suite of interoperable solutions combines clinical documentation, care planning, outcomes management, scheduling, RCM, advanced analytics and patient engagement tools. For more information visit www.clinicient.com

About PatientPay

Durham, NC-based PatientPay is the leading end-to-end patient payment solution focused on the complex financial challenges facing specialty healthcare to deliver better results. PatientPay partners with revenue cycle management (RCM) companies to capture patient payments during every step of care. Consumers are becoming the largest buyer of healthcare in the United States, so RCM companies rely on PatientPay to get paid more, faster, and drive down the cost to collect. PatientPay drives a dramatic increase in patient payments that can achieve results that are 2 to 3 times better than current traditional methods through omnichannel billing and payment strategies that align statements with a patient's Explanation of Benefits (EOB), flexible payment plan options, custom communications, mobile capabilities, and a natural workflow for the billing staff. To learn more go to www.patientpay.com or call 888.730.9374.

