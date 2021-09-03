CliniComp and Veterans Health Administration Renew Clinical Information System Contract

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp announces a five-year contract renewal with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to continue providing a clinical information system for 43 Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMC) nationwide to support in-patient settings, including critical care, medical surgical, emergency, and procedural care areas.

"CliniComp values our 30-year partnership with the Veteran Affairs (VA) community and looks forward to our continued relationship with the Veterans Health Administration. We are honored to continue providing exemplary support – going above and beyond to meet their needs with our reliable and innovative solutions," said Sandra Johnson, Senior Vice President, Client Services.

"We are especially proud to have been able to facilitate swift implementation of the COVID-19 clinical surveillance monitoring solution at the onset of the pandemic for VA hospitals, providing the ability to monitor at-risk and rising-risk patients and manage resources such as ventilators, and improving critical care coordination and actionable informed decisions," continued Johnson.

The current VHA contract renewal follows the April 2020 announcement of CliniComp's Defense Health Agency support contract award. That contract spans seven years to serve the Department of Defense's 64 Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the U.S. and abroad.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer with almost 40 years of continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions for customers globally. CliniComp's ORIGIN™ solution is a complete electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework that conquers the everchanging data problems of interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance. The ORIGIN solution represents the latest transformation of a modern web-based system within a single coherent distributable database that facilitates standardized communication between systems.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's tailored solutions have earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with virtually no downtime in the most complex high acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp – a company you can trust – offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and comprehensive support.

