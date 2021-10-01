CliniComp Awarded Contract for Clinical Information System Expansion at VA Medical Centers in the U.S. MidSouth Region

CliniComp announces an expansion of its Clinical Information System at four VA Med Centers, serving Veterans in KY & TN. Tweet this

"CliniComp is honored to expand our partnership with VISN 9 to meet the needs of our nation's Veterans. We look forward to extending the continuum of care across inpatient and outpatient clinical settings at their VA Medical Centers while continuing to provide cutting-edge technology and exemplary support," said Sandra Johnson, Senior Vice President, Client Services.

"The existing CliniComp system within VISN 9 has proven to be robust and reliable, providing exceptional compatibility with medical devices and other medical systems. In addition, the existing CliniComp solution has provided VISN 9 with a 99.99% hardware and software availability with no scheduled or unscheduled downtime over the last five years. With this expansion and the continuity of data our patients will benefit from efficient and coordinated care," said Kim Harrelson, VISN 9 Biomedical Solutions Nurse.

.About the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) MidSouth Healthcare Network (VISN 9) is an integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of five Joint Commission accredited medical centers. More than 375,000 Veterans seek care annually at VISN 9 medical centers located in:

Lexington, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Memphis, Tennessee

Mountain Home, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

There are 238 counties within the MidSouth Healthcare Network covering almost 110,000 square miles. Approximately 13,000 full-time employees are dedicated to providing area Veterans a full range of quality and cost-effective medical, specialty, psychiatric, and extended care services.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer with almost 40 years of continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions for customers globally. CliniComp's ORIGIN™ solution is a complete electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework that conquers the everchanging data problems of interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance. The ORIGIN solution represents the latest transformation of a modern web-based system within a single coherent distributable database that facilitates standardized communication between systems.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's tailored solutions have earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with virtually no downtime in the most complex high acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp – a company you can trust – offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and comprehensive support.

Human centered. Technology driven.

For more information, please visit www.clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

