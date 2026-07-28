CliniComp Expands VA Footprint with New VA Salem Contract



Critical care deployment reinforces CliniComp's longstanding partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and continued growth across VISN 6

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, a pioneer in high-performing, reliable, electronic health record (EHR) solutions, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by the VA Salem Health Care System to implement its critical care EHR solution within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The award is another important milestone in CliniComp's long-standing partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and further expands the company's presence within Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 6. Building on decades of supporting VA clinicians and Veterans nationwide, the implementation at VA Salem reinforces the continued confidence the VA places in CliniComp's technology, clinical expertise, and commitment to customer success.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's ICU solution delivers comprehensive clinical documentation, decision support, and interdisciplinary workflows that help care teams efficiently manage some of the most complex patient populations. As part of CliniComp's fully integrated New Era EHR Solution Suite with Native AI, the platform provides a unified patient record that allows clinicians to access critical patient information in real time while reducing workflow complexity and supporting informed clinical decision-making.

"We are honored that VA Salem has selected CliniComp to support its critical care environment," said Sandra Johnson, Senior Vice President of Client Services at CliniComp. "This award reflects more than the strength of our technology; it reflects the trusted partnerships we have built throughout the VA over many years. Every successful implementation, every enhancement, and every customer interaction contributes to that trust. We look forward to partnering closely with the VA Salem team to deliver a solution that supports clinicians while helping improve care for our nation's Veterans."

The VA Salem implementation further demonstrates CliniComp's continued momentum across the VA as healthcare organizations seek modern, integrated platforms that improve workflow efficiency, strengthen interoperability, and establish a scalable foundation for AI-enabled care delivery.

CliniComp's comprehensive New Era EHR Solution Suite combines inpatient, ambulatory, ancillaries, revenue cycle, interoperability, and Native AI capabilities within a single longitudinal patient record. Delivered through CliniComp's System as a Service (SYaaS) model, the platform provides predictable lifecycle costs, continuous optimization, and 24/7 operational support while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple disconnected systems.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a global healthcare IT leader with more than 42 years of innovation in electronic health records. Its New Era EHR Solution Suite combines Native AI, enterprise imaging, and fully integrated clinical, ancillary, and revenue cycle applications on a single interoperable platform. Delivered through CliniComp's unique System as a Service (SYaaS) model, the solution includes software, hardware, implementation, and ongoing support with predictable costs and no planned downtime. Recognized by MedTech Breakthrough and Healthcare Technology Report, CliniComp helps healthcare organizations improve clinical, operational, and financial performance. Learn more at CliniComp.com.

Veterans Health Administration/VISN 6

Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6), also known as the VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, is one of the fastest-growing VA Health Care Networks in the nation, serving Veterans in the majority of Virginia and all of North Carolina. The network has 57 sites of care, including seven VA Medical Centers and 42 associated Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), eight Health Care Centers (HCCs), two large outpatient clinics in design, and two free-standing dialysis clinics.

The VA Salem Health Care System provides comprehensive healthcare services to Veterans throughout southwest Virginia. As part of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 6, VA Salem delivers acute inpatient, outpatient, mental health, rehabilitation, and specialty care services through its medical center and affiliated outpatient clinics, serving thousands of veterans across the region.

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for CliniComp

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SOURCE CliniComp