CliniComp Named "Best Overall EHR Solution Provider" in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

EHR leader honored for third consecutive year among trailblazers in digital health and medical technology industry

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, a pioneer in high-performing, reliable, electronic health record (EHR) solutions, today announced it has been named for the third consecutive year in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, this time as the winner of the "Best Overall EHR Solution Provider".

The award recognizes CliniComp's end-to-end, fully integrated EHR platform across clinical and revenue cycle workflows, supporting real-time clinical intelligence, operational efficiency, and a strong user experience at the point of care. Through its System as a Service (SYaaS) model, CliniComp delivers its EHR software - covering inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary, and RCM - as well as hardware and lifetime support services, including implementation and training, as a bundled long-term solution.

"CliniComp is a transformative force, eliminating fragmentation, reducing complexity, and delivering real-time clinical intelligence at the point of care," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By providing intuitive interfaces and workflows with embedded AI that adapts to clinical practices rather than forcing clinicians to adapt to the system, CliniComp's EHR enables healthcare organizations to improve staff satisfaction and retention while also enhancing operations and patient care quality."

CliniComp's AI-native platform helps healthcare organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative burden, accelerate revenue cycle performance, and enhance the user experience for clinicians and staff. The interoperable solution supports every care setting, from high-acuity inpatient to ambulatory and specialty services, with real-time analytics, clinical surveillance, device integration, and automated documentation workflows.

Additionally, CliniComp's Data Acquisition System (DAS) integrates hundreds of medical devices, wired and wireless, without reliance on third-party acquisition platforms. Seamless data integration is simplified across all categories of medical devices and systems. The solution provides automated capture of waveforms, parameters, and device settings, real-time data streaming into the patient record, automated point of care charting, system-wide surveillance capabilities, and Cardiac Monitoring.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the world's most innovative digital health and medical technology companies, with this year's program receiving a record number of nominations from more than 20 countries.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a global healthcare IT leader with over 42 years of advanced innovation. Their New Era EHR Solution Suite offers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform with AI beginning at the architectural level and integrated ancillary solutions across the care continuum. CliniComp's unique System as a Service (SYaaS) model delivers rapid deployment, all-inclusive support, and eliminates cost ambiguity. In 2024 and 2025, CliniComp earned top honors from MedTech Breakthrough, including "Best Electronic Health Record Service" and the "EHR Innovation Award." CliniComp was named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology Company and Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company back-to-back and received the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Healthcare Technology Trailblazer in 2025 and 2026. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, its web-based EHR ensures seamless interoperability, real-time performance, and unmatched reliability—even in the most complex hospital environments with no planned downtime for decades. Learn more at CliniComp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp