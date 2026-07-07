FDA Clears CliniComp PACS Viewer (MIMPS), Unifying Diagnostic Imaging, Enterprise EHR, and Native AI in a Single Platform

PACS fuels faster, more precise diagnosis and patient triaging for busy healthcare providers to assist with decision-making

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, a pioneer in high-performing, reliable, electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced FDA 510(k) clearance of its PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Viewer as a Medical Image Management and Processing System (MIMPS). The clearance enables diagnostic-quality image viewing and advanced image processing directly within CliniComp's New Era EHR with Native AI Solution Suite, expanding the unified enterprise platform by bringing diagnostic imaging, clinical workflows, and AI-driven decision support together in a single patient record.

Traditionally, imaging workflows have required clinicians to move between separate PACS and EHR systems. CliniComp's FDA-cleared PACS Viewer eliminates that divide by enabling physicians to view, manipulate, and analyze diagnostic images directly within the patient chart, accelerating clinical decision-making and reducing workflow disruption.

"Healthcare organizations have spent decades managing separate clinical, imaging, and administrative systems," said Chris Haudenschild, CEO of CliniComp. "With FDA clearance of our PACS Viewer, we're extending our unified EHR strategy to enterprise imaging, allowing clinicians to access diagnostic-quality imaging, advanced image processing, patient data, and native AI capabilities from a single platform. This creates a more integrated and connected enterprise experience for providers and a stronger foundation for patient care."

Combined with CliniComp's Native AI capabilities, the platform can correlate imaging studies with relevant clinical data, including laboratory results, vital signs, medications, and patient history, to help clinicians prioritize critical cases and make more informed decisions at the point of care.

Differentiating capabilities of CliniComp's Integrated MIMPS PACS Viewer include:

FDA-Cleared Diagnostic Imaging : High-fidelity viewing, manipulation, and advanced processing directly within the EHR.

: High-fidelity viewing, manipulation, and advanced processing directly within the EHR. Unified Clinical Context: Imaging studies presented alongside relevant patient history, laboratory results, medications, and vital signs.

Imaging studies presented alongside relevant patient history, laboratory results, medications, and vital signs. Native AI Workflows : EHR Embedded AI-powered documentation and workflow automation integrated throughout the platform.

: EHR Embedded AI-powered documentation and workflow automation integrated throughout the platform. Intelligent Prioritization: Automated identification and prioritization of EHR high-acuity studies using real-time clinical context.

Built on CliniComp's unified enterprise architecture, the FDA-cleared PACS Viewer extends the organization's vision of a single, longitudinal patient record by integrating diagnostic imaging directly into clinical workflows. The result is faster access to information, streamlined provider experiences, and a strong foundation for AI-enabled care delivery.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a global healthcare IT leader with over 42 years of advanced innovation. Their New Era EHR Solution Suite offers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform with Native AI and integrated ancillary solutions across the care continuum. CliniComp's unique System as a Service (SYaaS) model delivers rapid deployment, all-inclusive support, and eliminates cost ambiguity. In 2024, 2025 and 2026, CliniComp earned top honors from MedTech Breakthrough, including "Best Electronic Health Record Service", "EHR Innovation Award", and "Best Overall EHR Solution Provider". CliniComp was named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology Company and Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company back-to-back and received the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Healthcare Technology Trailblazer in 2025 and 2026. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, its web-based EHR ensures seamless interoperability, real-time performance, and unmatched reliability—even in the most complex hospital environments with no planned downtime for decades. Learn more at CliniComp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and .

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for CliniComp

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SOURCE CliniComp