CliniComp Named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology Company by The Healthcare Technology Report for Second Consecutive Year

EHR innovator recognized for development of world-class SYaaS model to reduce clinician burnout and increase operational success for health systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer of a high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solution suite, has been recognized in The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025. This is the second consecutive year that the company has received this recognition, having first been recognized in 2024's Top 100. CliniComp was selected for its proven ability to deliver reliable, high-performance EHR technology in the most demanding care settings, helping hospitals and health systems maintain uninterrupted operations and support, while empowering clinicians and improving patient outcomes.

Each year, the Top Healthcare Technology Companies distinction highlights exceptional healthcare technology companies whose work enables positive change and helps healthcare organizations of all sizes achieve their EHR modernization goals.

"This recognition highlights CliniComp's solution to some of healthcare's most significant operational obstacles by delivering a patient-centric EHR without the financial and operational burdens of traditional solutions," said Kem Graham, Vice President of Growth & Strategy at CliniComp. "Healthcare's most pressing challenges— data integration and accessibility, clinician burnout, and the rising costs of providing care— are increasing rapidly, and hospital systems need sustainable solutions that empower clinicians and other staff to do what they do best: care for patients. Our New Era EHR, fully integrated with embedded AI and coupled with our System as a Service model, was developed to enable more timely and precise diagnosis, increase meaningful patient interaction, streamline and automate workflows, and strengthen fiscal stability."

The Healthcare Technology Report is honoring the Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies leading the charge toward a $1 trillion market size by the end of the decade. These companies exemplify modern ingenuity and are selected on factors such as product innovation, strategic leadership, and impact on the global healthcare industry and those it serves.

CliniComp's EHR platform enables healthcare organizations to go live in months rather than years, realizing benefits faster while minimizing operational disruption. Among these benefits is the system's ability to adapt to evolving data and workflows, helping to reduce the industry's $4.6 billion annual burden of clinician burnout. Its architectural framework has maintained virtually zero downtime for its 42-year history, including during natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy and other critical events, and has set a new standard for system reliability in the highest-acuity healthcare environments. The company's transparent pricing structure eliminates large upfront and hidden costs that plague traditional EHR systems and provides 24/7 customer support with subject matter experts from day one through the life of the partnership.

"The future of EHRs lies in CliniComp's comprehensive and transparent approach," said Graham. "Through our SYaaS model, hospitals can achieve world-class EHR functionality without the financial and operational burdens of traditional solutions, ensuring better patient outcomes and organizational success."

For more information about the Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025, and to view the complete listing of recognized companies, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-50-healthcare-technology-companies-of-2025/.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is a global healthcare IT leader with over 40 years of advanced innovation. Their New Era EHR Solution Suite offers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform embedded with AI and integrated ancillary solutions across the care continuum. CliniComp's unique System as a Service (SYaaS) model delivers rapid deployment, all-inclusive support, and eliminates high cost. In 2024 and 2025, CliniComp earned top honors from MedTech Breakthrough, including "Best Electronic Health Record Service" and the "EHR Innovation Award." CliniComp was also named a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company and received the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Healthcare Technology Trailblazer. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, its web-based EHR ensures seamless interoperability, real-time performance, and unmatched reliability—even in the most complex hospital environments. Learn more at CliniComp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp