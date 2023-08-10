ClinIntell Announces formation of partnership with RSM US LLP

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinIntell, the leader in providing patient population Severity Reporting analytics to the healthcare industry, has entered into a joint development and services delivery agreement with RSM US LLP. While each firm will remain independent, the relationship allows both firms to bring the latest in Severity Reporting and Margin Improvement capabilities to acute care hospitals.

ClinIntell's Company Logo and RSM's Company Logo

ClinIntell's patient population severity reporting analytics and metrics enable acute care organizations to optimize reimbursement and severity risk-adjustment reporting via a lean, provider-focused approach resulting in a significant financial impact.

The average ROI across ClinIntell's entire client base is 28:1 with the average return steadily increasing with each year since implementation.

ClinIntell's solution drives improved severity reporting at the source by engaging providers with actionable and timely population-based insights with continuous performance monitoring and reporting.

ClinIntell's "Claim to Provider" Attribution Methodology ensures meaningful attribution of the clinical documentation beyond the attending MDs to include other providers (e.g., APPs and Residents) thereby increasing provider engagement and overall success even with historically challenging specialty groups.

ClinIntell users have been able to achieve improved Severity Reporting without adding additional CDI resources and without increasing the number of Queries submitted to providers.

"We are very excited about this important relationship with RSM US. RSM is a leader in providing Performance and Margin Improvement professional services for healthcare organizations. The professional services provided by RSM, coupled with ClinIntell's unique and industry leading predictive analytics, for the first time allows hospitals to fully achieve optimal Severity Reporting resulting in improved severity metrics and significant margin improvement." Bill Hannah, Partner ClinIntell

About ClinIntell

ClinIntell is a data analytics firm that has pioneered patient population severity reporting assessments. Through the analysis of claims - level data alone, ClinIntell provides acute care organizations insights that not only quantify any severity reporting gaps on their unique patient population, but also provides actionable data, performance monitoring and tracking to correct and improve deficiencies in reporting. For more information visit us at Clinintell.com.

About RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com , like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Xia Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE ClinIntell