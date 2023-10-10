ClinIntell Launches CDI 2.0, A New Era of Severity Reporting Powered by Predictive Analytics

News provided by

ClinIntell

10 Oct, 2023, 15:42 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinIntell, the healthcare industry's leading severity-reporting data analytics company, announces the launch of CDI 2.0, a next-generation and progressive severity-reporting and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) approach. CDI 2.0 enhances traditional CDI models by utilizing sophisticated insights through the analysis of inpatient claims level data. This model ushers in a new era of proactive, data-driven, and provider-focused severity documentation improvement strategies.

Continue Reading

Traditional CDI models (CDI 1.0) rely heavily on chart reviews and insights derived from benchmarking claims data. CDI 2.0 enables a proactive provider-focused addition, with insights into severity documentation vulnerabilities derived from sophisticated analytics applied to your hospital's unique and ever-changing inpatient population.

ClinIntell's revolutionary population-based approach combines advanced analytics with dynamic visualization tools, improvement strategies, and a provider-specific training and performance-monitoring mobile app that achieves long-term sustainable results. 

"On their own, traditional CDI approaches simply cannot keep pace with the growing complexities and demands of the current post-COVID healthcare environment, which includes the constant pressure to do more with less," says Terrance Govender, MD, ClinIntell's Vice President of Medical Affairs at Becker's Annual HITRCM in October 2023. "We have pioneered a population and provider-focused approach to optimizing your organization's severity reporting data with CDI 2.0. Healthcare executives now have a proactive provider-focused option to augment current efforts, driving scalable and sustainable severity documentation improvements."  

Core differentiators and features that facilitate CDI 2.0:

  • Empowering leadership with a system to optimize provider-level data for a "top-down" approach to documentation improvement.
  • Fostering provider accountability through personalized tracking and reports.
  • Providing insights that promote collaboration between clinicians across specialties. 
  • Offering actionable insights and a Targeted List of Conditions to drive efficient, impactful, and meaningful documentation improvement strategies.
  • Tracking short- and long-term documentation performance gaps at the health system, facility, and provider levels.
  • Pushing customized and transparent reports to clinical leadership, with insights into provider and peer documentation performance across targeted conditions.
  • Empowering individual providers with ongoing performance monitoring data and severity documentation training, including clinically relevant tips on targeted lists of conditions.

Healthcare executives lack the analytical data insights to enable a progressive, more efficient top-down provider-focused approach.

ClinIntell's predictive analytics enables the industry to break through the diminishing marginal returns of CDI 1.0 and jump the curve to CDI 2.0, promoting proactive optimization of documentation initiatives. This pioneering approach results in greater physician engagement for sustainable improvements in accurate patient severity reporting.

The next era of CDI starts now. 

About ClinIntell
ClinIntell is a healthcare technology company that has pioneered patient population severity reporting through the analysis of claims data. ClinIntell's patient population severity reporting analytics and metrics enable acute care organizations to optimize reimbursement and risk adjustment reporting via a lean, provider-focused approach. Our approach, uniquely named CDI 2.0, removes the industry's reliance on benchmarking, which can be misleading, to assess severity reporting performance and identify opportunities to improve.

To learn more about CDI 2.0's breakthrough predictive capabilities firsthand, visit clinintell.com or book a demo to see your hospital's unique patient population mix using publicly available Medicare data and our proprietary algorithms.

Contact: Xia Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE ClinIntell

Also from this source

ClinIntell Announces formation of partnership with RSM US LLP

ClinIntell Announces formation of partnership with RSM US LLP

ClinIntell, the leader in providing patient population Severity Reporting analytics to the healthcare industry, has entered into a joint development...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.