CLINIQUE COMMITS TO DRIVING INCLUSIVITY AND ACCESSIBILITY IN THE METAVERSE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DAZ 3D

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique, the first dermatologist-developed beauty brand and the first Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) brand to launch in the Metaverse, announces their first makeup NFT (non-fungible token) campaign in partnership with Daz 3D, creators of one of the world's most inclusive NFP (non-fungible people) collections, further cementing the brand's commitment to building a better and more inclusive digital beauty world focused on accessibility to address the lack of representation in the Metaverse.

As part of this unique initiative, Clinique has collaborated with a diverse group of leading global makeup artists and creators, including Tess Daly, Sheika Daley, and Emira D'Spain, to design the exclusive NFT "Metaverse More Like Us" Campaign that challenges unrealistic beauty standards and champions individuality.

In the Metaverse, as it stands today, only 20% of users and creators are women, less than 16% of all NFT artists are female, and NFTs with avatars of color and disability are valued lower than white avatars*. The "Metaverse More Like Us" Campaign celebrates all beauty and highlights communities not currently represented in the digital world.

"From the beginning, Clinique has always been committed to developing products that deliver exceptional results and address all skin concerns, whilst delivering better experiences for our consumers along the journey," said Carolyn Dawkins, SVP of Global Marketing, Analytics and Online at Clinique. "Our mission to be in the service of all skin means that we're dedicated to increasing inclusivity everywhere our brand connects with consumers, and that commitment is no different in the Metaverse. As the Metaverse is blossoming, we know that what we create today can positively impact the beauty standards of the future. We are proud to collaborate with leaders in the space, such as Daz 3D, and artists who help us bring optimism through artistry."

"Over the past 20 years, Daz 3D has consistently created inclusive representation in the digital environment and is thrilled to continue this tradition with Clinique," said Jessica Rizzuto, SVP of eCommerce at Daz 3D. "Our ground-breaking NFT collections, like Non-Fungible People and our partnership with Clinique, are breaking barriers and challenging the status quo. Through this campaign and the stunning NFT makeup looks, we are proud to bring this to life in the Metaverse."

The campaign's inclusive group of makeup artists and creators (Tess, Sheika, and Emira) each curated two looks to round out the campaign's six looks. All were created with diverse NFPs in mind, allowing them to fit all skin tones, face shapes, and hairstyles. Additionally, the makeup artists, using their favorite Clinique products, will share through social channels the inspiration behind their looks, creative processes, and social causes they are passionate about. Clinique's unique approach allows each artist to truly explore the potential of the Metaverse and how they can use it to style a collection of NFTs.

Using iconic Clinique products, each makeup artist and creator pulled from their own unique inspiration to curate their two looks, one real-world and one fantastical look, adapting Clinique to the Metaverse. Sheika referenced the trend for nostalgia, with one look inspired by an animated TV series from the 80s, and the second inspired by a subtle take on bold, confident runway looks. Emira also tapped into the duality between the feminine and bold touch points within all of us to create her looks. Tess' inspiration focused on the edginess and graphic elements that tie into the ombre technique and can be applied to every eye shape.

Each of the three NFT makeup drops will be offered to 1,968 randomly selected avatar NFP collection holders. The three drops will kick-off this summer, with the first 1,968 avatars receiving their NFTs in July, the second drop in August, and the third drop occurring in September.

Clinique's socially-conscious entry into the NFP world further establishes the brand as a leader in the Metaverse, driving optimism and building a fully-inclusive community. In addition, the "Metaverse More Like Us" Campaign directly addresses the lack of diverse avatars and the marginalization that currently exists in the digital world. Designed to create impactful change and build a more inclusive world of beauty in Web3, the campaign demonstrates the brand's cutting edge approach to building a more inclusive world as Web3 further establishes itself in a meaningful way. Clinique worked again with Cathy Hackl, Metaverse authority and one of the leading women in Web3 on the strategy for this campaign.

Clinique will leverage Polygon, a Proof of Stake verifying mechanism for Ethereum.

