"Clinique La Prairie Japan" and "5 Stars Medical Club" begin a business partnership.

TOKYO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique La Prairie Japan, the official reservation center for Clinique La Prairie, an anti-aging therapy medical institution in Montreux, Switzerland, and "5 Stars Medical Club," a membership medical club in The Peninsula Tokyo powered by Well Medical Group Co., Ltd., have begun a business partnership.

La Prairie peninsula

"5 Stars Medical Club" owns and operates "THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO," a VIP Ningen Dock (Ningen Dock means Japan's unique comprehensive medical checkup) clinic, and "CLINIC 9ru," a cosmetic dermatology clinic, both located on the 4th floor of the 5-star hotel, The Peninsula Tokyo. 5 Stars Medical Club has also partnered with "CARE," a medical project utilizing blockchain technology, and promoted a new medical concept.

Clinique La Prairie Japan serves as the official reservation and information center for Clinique La Prairie. Through this business partnership between 5 Stars Medical Club and Clinic La Prairie Japan, Clinique La Prairie Japan will function as both companies' reservation and information center.

Background of Business Alliance

5 Stars Medical Club operates membership clinics for upper-class clients at the advantageous location and luxurious space of The Peninsula Tokyo. It has a wide range of cutting-edge medical equipment and medical tests to enhance clients' health and beauty.

Clinique La Prairie has been a pioneer in cellular therapy since 1931 and is known worldwide for its tradition of luxury Swiss hospitality. Clinique La Prairie has evolved through its long history, and its medical level to maintain clients' youthfulness is highly evaluated by clients worldwide.

The concepts of both companies are the same: to support clients' health, beauty, and rejuvenation and help them live a better life. Clinique La Prairie has domestic and international upper-class clients. Both companies believe that sharing the reservation and information center between two locations, Japan and Switzerland, will bring greater convenience and mutual benefits to both clinics and better support their clients in anti-aging therapy.

Clinique La Prairie Overview

Clinique La Prairie is the world's highest-standard anti-aging clinic with medical and spa facilities.

The clinic aims to improve clients' quality of life by offering anti-aging therapy. It provides a wide range of medical services, including specialized treatment.

URL: http://www.cliniquelaprairie.jp/

Location: Montreux, Switzerland

Year of Foundation: 1931

Clinic La Prairie Japan K.K.

Address: Hamamatsucho Dia Building. 2F, 2-2-15, Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0013, Japan

TEL: 03-6695-9407

5 Stars Medical Club http://5stars.tokyo/

5 Stars Medical Club is an exclusive membership medical club established in March 2021. 5 Stars Medical Club consists of "CLINIC 9ru," a luxury membership clinic offering the world's most advanced anti-aging treatment and medical skin care therapy, and "THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO," a next-generation Ningen Dock clinic using cutting-edge genetic tests to manage clients' potential health risks, both located on the 4th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo. 5 Stars Medical Club has participated in the "CARE" project, a medical project utilizing Web 3.0 technology.

https://www.wellnesscares.io/

THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO https://preventionclinic.tokyo/

"Preventive Ningen Dock, a new approach to healthcare"

Rather than detecting a disease, this method detects the signs and causes of a disease at an early stage, eliminates health risks, and prevents the disease from progressing by providing lifestyle guidance and cellular therapies for patients. The clinic advocates new preventive treatments, such as immune cell therapy and blood purification therapy, which do not require major surgery or painful treatment that sacrifices clients' social lives. The clinic has high-spec medical equipment and offers high-end Ningen Dock and iPS cell banking services.

Clinic 9ru: https://9ru.tokyo/

"Treat Aging and Care for the Future."

Clinic 9ru has the world's leading cutting-edge laser treatment facility for blemish and pore treatment, skin dullness treatment, and hair removal. Clinic 9ryu also offers new-generation anti-aging skin care treatments, including a stem cell culture supernatant and growth factors therapy (*1), which is gaining attention as the fifth-generation regenerative medicine. CLINIC 9ryu is a fully private membership clinic that ensures luxuriousness and clients' privacy and uses the most advanced regenerative medicine available.

(*1) Stem cell culture supernatant and growth factors therapy

The supernatant liquid of the culture medium obtained after stem cells are cultured and removed is called stem cell culture supernatant. It contains hundreds of growth factors and has many cosmetic and health benefits. The supernatant liquid of the culture medium is further concentrated into a growth factor solution where cytokines (growth factors) have been accumulated.

CARE Project https://www.wellnesscares.io/

The CARE Project aims to democratize data by enabling patients to manage their own personal information, such as medical data, using soulbound tokens or SBTs (NFTs that cannot be transferred from a wallet or given to others), which are blockchain-based technology and known as a new type of NFTs. To achieve this goal, the CARE project partners with 5 Stars Medical Club to manage patients' medical data in clinics.

For inquiries, please contact the CARE Project PR Office.

Contact: Watanabe, Fukushima, and Matsuda TEL: 03-5572-6072 FAX: 03-5572-6075

Mobile: 050-5236-0395 (Watanabe) Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Well Medical Group Co., Ltd.