CLINIQUE WELCOMES DR. ASHLEY BRISSETTE AS BRAND'S FIRST GUIDING OPHTHALMOLOGIST

Clinique

23 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

Award-winning ophthalmologist joins leading prestige global skincare and makeup brand
to support the brand's mission of eye safety

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over five decades rooted in safety, Clinique, a dermatologist-developed prestige beauty brand, announces Ashley Brissette, MD, MSc, FRCSC, as the brand's first guiding ophthalmologist. In the newly created role, Dr. Brissette, a leading NYC-based ophthalmologist, will join Clinique in its mission to educate consumers on the importance of eye safety, offer her ophthalmological expertise and guidance in the development of new products, and contribute to Clinique's dynamic educational content for consumers and Consultants.

Dr. Ashley Brissette, Clinique Guiding Ophthalmologist
Since 1968, Clinique has been dedicated to delivering effective and safe formulas for consumers. This commitment to safety starts from science with products evaluated at different stages of development to ensure they meet the brand's highest standards of safety and efficacy. Clinique's decades of research informs both today and tomorrow's formulations. This mission of safety is upheld in Clinique's Eye Promise, ensuring that all eye makeup products are ophthalmologist-tested, and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Behind every high-performance mascara, liner and lid color, are hundreds of rigorous safety evaluations, delivering on Clinique's commitment to consumers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brissette to the Clinique family, inspired by her impact in the ophthalmology field in both her contributions to medical literature and in her work with daily patients. We look forward to this partnership including the critical expertise and insights she brings in helping Clinique continue to carry out our commitment to safety at every step," says Janet Pardo, Senior Vice President, Global Product Development, Clinique.

"I am passionate about education and am thrilled to partner with Clinique and their mission of eye safety. This partnership highlights the brands integrity and dedication to creating safe yet effective eye products, and I look forward to exciting new advances ahead," says Dr. Ashley Brissette.

Dr. Brissette is an award-winning NYC ophthalmologist specializing in ocular surface diseases and cataract and laser corrective surgery. She serves as a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is an ophthalmologist for the New York Rangers NHL hockey team.

The first campaign featuring Dr. Brissette will be for Clinique's New High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara, launching this month.

In 1968, a beauty editor asked a leading dermatologist, "Can great skin be created?" The answer: Clinique, one of the first ever dermatologist-developed prestige beauty brands. Today we are sold in 107 countries worldwide, thanks to skincare, makeup, and skin services that are designed to deliver maximum results with zero irritation. While our cutting-edge research and testing is ever evolving with the latest skin science, some things have not changed in over 50 years: Clinique is still allergy tested. Fragrance free. And always in service of all skin.

