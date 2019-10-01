Clinithink Wins Two AIconics 2019 Awards in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinithink's CLiX AI solution won two prestigious awards at the AIconics 2019 Awards held on 24 September in the Golden Ballroom of the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Clinithink was presented with their winners' trophies in two categories: 'Best Application of AI in Healthcare' and 'Best Innovation in NLP' (Natural Language Processing).

The world renowned AIconics Awards take place as the annual AI Summit commences, and they celebrate the best in artificial intelligence worldwide - recognising the outstanding achievements derived from harnessing breakthrough innovation.

For their award entries Clinithink outlined how CLiX delivers the deepest, fastest and most accurate analysis of unstructured patient data currently possible thanks to their ground-breaking clinical natural language processing ability. This enriched insight into the real narrative of the patient story within the electronic medical record opens up an entirely new healthcare landscape. By informing treatment decisions, diagnosing rare disease, by finding many more potential candidates (in less time) for clinical trials, and by protecting healthcare spending through reducing claims denials and avoidance, CLiX AI is changing patient care for everyone, both now and into the future.

CLiX is AI that is changing rare disease diagnosis to save lives.

In a collaboration with Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) CLiX helped diagnose rare genetic disease in a world record breaking 19 hours. Thanks to this study our AI is now opening the door to the increased use of genome sequencing as a first-line diagnostic test for babies with rare genetic disorders. Dr Stephen Kingsmore, President and CEO of RCIGM: "Some people call this artificial intelligence, we call it augmented intelligence."

CLiX is AI that is improving every patient's access to potentially life changing clinical trials.

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (NUTH) spent three years manually reviewing the medical records of over 2000 patients to identify just 30 potentially eligible candidates for a clinical trial. With CLiX ENRICH on board, NUTH were able to process the electronic medical records of 270,000 patients in less than 24 hours, providing a shortlist of 100 potentially eligible patients. Professor Yan Yiannakou, Director of the Phase III Unit for NUTH: "This is a genuinely intelligent system which is not dependent on coding - it actually reads the health record, producing eligibility lists which are always accurate."

Dr Chris Tackaberry, CEO of Clinithink, said of the win: "It was just as well we had both Glenn Keet and Nathan Skorick attending the AIconics as it was incredible to receive two awards. We are immensely proud as we feel these awards just reiterate how our AI solutions are making a huge difference in the real world and driving an evolution in the development of healthcare services across the globe."

