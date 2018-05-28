ClinOne Named a Top 25 Life Sciences Technology Vendor by CIO Applications Magazine

DENVER, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinOne, a mobile clinical trial management solution, was named one of CIO Applications magazine's Top 25 Life Sciences Technology Vendors for 2018 in its Life Science issue.

The magazine selected companies for consideration from hundreds of nominees through two methods by magazine subscribers and the magazine's market research team. A shortlist of 25 vendors was then created by a panel of experts assembled by CIO Applications.

ClinOne Cover Story

As part of the honor, ClinOne was selected as the featured cover story. The article details how ClinOne offers multiple features to help research institutions better manage clinical trials by centralizing clinical trial information into a mobile, patient-first environment.

To date, ClinOne is working with institutions in 53 countries 2,600 active clinical trials, and makes real time information readily accessible and to increase the efficiency of the researchers' workflow with the goal of enhancing the patient experience.

CEO Rob Bohacs, tells CIO Applications, "ClinOne serves as the optimal tool to provide the right content to principal investigators, sub investigators, and research teams 24-7 on their mobile devices. Distributed access to clinical trial information and workflow tools are an absolute must given the size of many research institutions, ranging from a few city blocks to a dozen square miles."

The article describes several features of the solution, including mobile/web optimized clinical trial binders, video capabilities and online resources through ClinOne, which all benefit providers and clinical trial sites. For patients, there is an online Knowledge base and a Digital Concierge to assist with transportation, appointment reminders and trial updates.

Bohacs plans for more updates and new features to be released in the coming months, including consent management and electronic health record integration.

To read the full article, visit https://www.cioapplications.com/.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, 2,600 active clinical trials in 53 countries rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

