Clinovera Introduces New Healthcare and Life Sciences Services that Harness Technology Breakthroughs for Better Care and Outcomes

The Clinovera brand, to be unveiled at HIMSS23, was created by and is the dedicated Healthcare and Life Sciences division of Cambridge, Mass. -based First Line Software, which has served these industries for more than a decade.

New industry-specific technology, consulting and advisory services are focused on helping organizations unleash the power of innovative technologies like AI, machine learning, intelligent analytics and others to transform business operations, clinical and research processes and deliver personalized experiences.

Clinovera's domain-specific thought leaders, medical informaticians, and other highly skilled technical specialists and developers have decades of experience working with leading Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinovera, a specialized Healthcare technology service provider, today announced its initial portfolio of custom Healthcare and Life Sciences services focused on using AI, machine learning, intelligent analytics and other digital technologies to transform business and clinical processes, lower costs and deliver personalized care experiences.

"The unprecedented pace of change and innovations in technologies are transforming the way Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations operate, compete, provide care and bring new treatments to market," said, Anatoly Postilnik, Managing Director, Clinovera. "Far from being a startup, Clinovera's experts have decades of domain-specific expertise to help organizations digitally transform to improve the quality of care, speed clinical development, lower costs and ultimately change millions of lives for the better."

New Clinovera Healthcare and Life Sciences Services:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – Clinovera AI/ML experts help organizations analyze, develop and implement rapidly evolving technologies to accelerate the pace of innovation, modernize care infrastructures, and improve population health, patient diagnosis, and drug discovery.

– Clinovera AI/ML experts help organizations analyze, develop and implement rapidly evolving technologies to accelerate the pace of innovation, modernize care infrastructures, and improve population health, patient diagnosis, and drug discovery. Real World Evidence (RWE) Research – Clinovera data scientists and software engineers help organizations advance clinical trials and clinical research by building efficient ETL (extract, transfer & load) pipelines to Common Data Models, performing data harmonization, developing high-quality data repositories, and building research applications.

Clinovera data scientists and software engineers help organizations advance clinical trials and clinical research by building efficient ETL (extract, transfer & load) pipelines to Common Data Models, performing data harmonization, developing high-quality data repositories, and building research applications. Data Management, Engineering & Analytics – Clinovera data experts and software engineers help organizations design and build large-scale operational data stores, facilitate data governance, quality management, and generate analytical insights to lower costs and improve patient outcomes.

– Clinovera data experts and software engineers help organizations design and build large-scale operational data stores, facilitate data governance, quality management, and generate analytical insights to lower costs and improve patient outcomes. Standards-based Health Data Interoperability – Clinovera domain experts analyze, design, develop and implement a highly connected healthcare ecosystem utilizing standard healthcare interoperability protocols and emerging technologies.

– Clinovera domain experts analyze, design, develop and implement a highly connected healthcare ecosystem utilizing standard healthcare interoperability protocols and emerging technologies. Systems Development and Integration – Clinovera experts and software engineers design, develop and implement clinical decision-support systems, patient and provider portals, and other custom solutions for patients, clinicians, researchers, staff, vendors and others.

Clinovera will showcase its offerings at the HIMSS 2023 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, the most influential health information technology event of the year attended by more than 40,000 professionals. Visit Clinovera in booth 6503.

Connect with Clinovera at www.clinovera.com and on LinkedIn .

