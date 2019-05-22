Clint Filipowicz Joins Unifrax as Senior Vice President of Operations

Clinton T. Filipowicz will be joining Unifrax as Sr. Vice President, Operations, effective May 31, 2019. Filipowicz comes to Unifrax with over 25 years of experience in leading and improving manufacturing sites around the globe. Most recently, Filipowicz held the position of Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Services at SC Johnson in Racine, WI. After joining SC Johnson in 1998 as Production Manager, Filipowicz was promoted several times to Director, Sr. Director and Vice President roles. He started his career at Dow Chemical as a Production Engineer.

Filipowicz has an M.S. Degree in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University and a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

In his statement John Dandolph commented, "I am confident that Clint will lead operations to new heights as we continue to grow Unifrax and improve safety, quality, and cost at all of our sites. Clint not only brings a wealth of operations experience, he also will play an integral role in helping lead the company forward as part of the senior leadership team. He is an exceptional leader who exudes Unifrax values."

Filipowicz is replacing Duncan Yardley, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Unifrax, who has announced his retirement. Dandolph added, "Duncan has done an extraordinary job in leading our global operations and supporting the growth of the company. Duncan will be missed and we wish him and his family all the best in the years to come."

About Unifrax: Unifrax is a leading global supplier of specialty products that are used in many industrial, filtration, automotive and fire protection applications where they save energy, reduce pollution, and improve fire safety. The Company has 31 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Asia, South Africa and South America and employs approximately 2,500 people worldwide. Additional information about Unifrax can be found at www.unifrax.com.

SOURCE Unifrax