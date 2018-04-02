Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, announced today that data center industry veteran Clint Heiden has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective today. In this role, Mr. Heiden will lead QTS' Hybrid Colocation Sales and Marketing organization. Mr. Heiden will report directly to QTS' Chief Executive Officer, Chad Williams.

"Clint is a recognized leader in the data center industry who brings valuable experience and capability to our hybrid colocation vertical," said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO – QTS. "I am pleased to have Clint join the QTS family and help drive the next phase of our growth strategy."

As previously announced, Dan Bennewitz, QTS' current Chief Operating Officer – Sales and Marketing, plans to retire in 2018 and will work with Mr. Heiden to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, in conjunction with the hiring of Mr. Heiden, Tag Greason, formerly Executive Vice President of Hyperscale Sales – QTS, has assumed the role of Chief Hyperscale Officer effective today and will continue to report directly to QTS' Chief Executive Officer.

Heiden has more than 26 years of sales leadership experience in the data center, telecommunications and internet technology industries. Heiden joins QTS from another data center company, where he previously served as Chief Commercial Officer for five years and helped sell and deliver more than 80 megawatts of critical capacity to customers. Prior to this role, Heiden served as President of Sidera Networks and previously held senior leadership roles at PAETEC, Cable & Wireless America and UUNET. In these roles, Heiden led organizations responsible for over one billion dollars of annual enterprise revenue while at the same time generating significant organic revenue growth.

"I am pleased to be joining the QTS team at a time when growth in the data center industry continues to accelerate around hybrid-enabled colocation," said Heiden. "I have followed QTS from the outside for many years and see the company's recent strategic shift around enabling cloud and managed services through a software-defined platform as revolutionizing data center service delivery. As the leader of QTS' hybrid colocation sales organization, I look forward to empowering customers' diverse hybrid data center strategies with a differentiated go-to-market model."

"Clint's technical background in data centers, network, IP, peering and interconnection combined with a track record in successful sales management provides a strong fit with QTS' strategic initiatives in hybrid colocation," said Jon Greaves, Chief Technology Officer – QTS. "Our Service Delivery Platform provides the foundation for delivering integrated hybrid solutions and is well-aligned with customer demand for a cloud-like experience and diverse access to IT partners. Together with Clint's sales leadership, we expect to fully capitalize on the opportunity to enable the next generation of cloud and managed services to our customers through our technology platform."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to more than 1,100 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

