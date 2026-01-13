Clint Thompson Appointed to Plastics Industry Association Executive Board of Directors

Nexus CCO brings deep industry experience to advance sustainability and innovation in the plastics industry

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Circular, a commercial leader in advanced recycling solutions for hard‑to‑recycle plastics, announces the appointment of Clint Thompson to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Executive Board of Directors.  He brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry expertise that will support the PLASTICS mission to advance a more sustainable and innovative plastics industry.

With more than 35 years of experience in the environmental and sustainability industries, Thompson is committed to protecting the environment and growing the plastic industry, having managed development projects in recycling, waste management, biofuels and cleantech sectors.  As Chief Commercial Officer at Nexus Circular, Thompson oversees feedstock sourcing and contracting, new market and site selection and revenue generation, including the management of all contracts with petrochemical partners.

"I'm honored to join the PLASTICS Executive Board of Directors," said Thompson. "The plastics industry is at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to advance policies that strengthen the plastics industry and lead solutions on sustainability, circularity, and economic growth."

Thompson holds a degree in environmental studies from the University of Alabama.

About Nexus Circular
Nexus Circular develops and scales advanced recycling solutions that convert hard‑to‑recycle plastics into high‑quality circular feedstocks used to make new products. By partnering across the value chain, Nexus helps brands and producers advance circularity goals while diverting plastics from landfill and reducing fossil dependency.

SOURCE Nexus Circular

