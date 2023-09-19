Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Marks 50th Anniversary with U.S. Expansion

Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services

19 Sep, 2023, 17:02 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clintar, Canada's leading landscape and snow/ice management expert with 50 years of industry expertise, proudly announces its expansion into the United States. As Clintar commemorates its golden anniversary, it starts a new journey to share its wealth of experience in new markets south of the border.

Initially focusing on franchise opportunities in the Northeastern and Midwestern United States, as well as states known for consistent snowfall, Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services leverages its dependable winter snow and ice management services alongside its renowned landscape maintenance.

Terry Nicholson, President of Clintar, stated, "With 50 years of franchise business growth and service to commercial property owners and managers in Canada, we are well-prepared to bring our knowledge and experience to the U.S. market."

One of Clintar's key strengths is the availability of prime markets and territories for prospective franchisees, and larger-than-standard territory sizes, unlike competitors nearing market saturation. Additionally, Clintar's exclusive B2B client focus fosters scheduled site services, multi-year contracts, and consistent revenue.

Stephen Schiller, Chief Growth Officer of EverSmith Brands, commented, "In light of Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services' remarkable growth in Canada over the last five years, solidifying their position as the leading landscape and snow removal services provider, we are thrilled for Clintar to soon serve clients throughout the U.S."

This expansion presents an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their landscape or snow removal business or venture into the B2B service sector. Clintar also extends a special Veteran's discount to aspiring franchisee owners.

Clintar emphasizes transparency, providing Item 19 financial performance representation from current franchise owners—a disclosure not universally offered by other franchises. This transparency ensures potential franchisees gain a clear understanding of their investment's financial potential, as demonstrated by their peers.

For more information on Clintar's expansion and franchising opportunities, visit clintarfranchise.com.

About Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
For five decades, Clintar has stood as Canada's trusted authority in landscape and snow/ice management. Serving businesses, hospitals, public service buildings, and government institutions, Clintar is renowned for its year-round commercial outdoor services, providing peace of mind to national, regional, and local clientele. With a commitment to commercial clients, Clintar offers franchisees a stable and reliable revenue foundation.

Media Contact: 
Stacy Leger 
[email protected]
800-361-3542

SOURCE Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services

