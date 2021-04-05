ClinTex to Give Away 1 Million USD in CTi Tokens With Unique Staking Program

LONDON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch in 2020, ClinTex has been developing CTi-OEM, a blockchain app focused on using data analytics to enhance operational efficiency in clinical trials.

Due to the success of the CTi presale (in which the soft-cap target was achieved) and the swift development of the platform, ClinTex chose not to go ahead with the final stage of its IEO. Instead, the company chose to continue with a secure CTi token listing on top cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin and sustain the impressive momentum that the project had started to gather.

ClinTex

CTi Growth

Since its listing on KuCoin , the project has seen significant growth. Humbled by the level of support that the project has gathered in a relatively short period, ClinTex has decided to reappropriate the tokens originally intended for the IEO into a uniquely rewarding staking program for all CTi token holders. The staking program offers CTi token holders an opportunity to earn higher rewards than typical staking programs.

CTi Token giveaway

ClinTex will be giving away over $1 million USD in CTi tokens to its community through a unique staking program designed to offer maximum benefit to its participants. The program is an opportunity for participants to earn as much as 40% interest to participants for staking CTi tokens over three different staking options.

The staking program will see ClinTex distribute a total 18.5 Million CTi tokens to participants from 1st April 2021 to September 30th, when the first app is due for release. Because CTi is a single asset, participants of the program can earn high yield rewards by sending their CTi to the staking pool and will receive their stake and rewards after their staking time has elapsed.

Staking And Rewards

There are three options for CTi token staking, one month, three months or five months: with the highest interest rewards going to the longest staking term. One-month stakers will be rewarded by 6% returns, a three-month stake offers a sizable 21% return and five-month stakers will get a massive 40% return on their CTi tokens. For example, a five-month stake of 1,000 tokens would yield a 1,400 CTi return.

Compound Staking

Token stakers will also have the option to increase their staking rewards even further with 'Compound Staking', an added benefit which allows for an additional staking period after the initial staking time has elapsed.

Anyone staking 1,000 CTi for 30 days will earn a return of 1,060 CTi but if they were to stake for an additional 30 days they would earn additional interest on the first months profits, increasing their rate of 6% to 12.36% and receiving a more substantial 1,236 CTi in the process.

Start Staking Now

Anyone can take part in the CTi staking program for the next six months, which is set to end at the same time as the launch of the first CTi app. Staking has now launched on the ClinTex website. Interested parties will require a web3 cryptocurrency wallet such as Metamask to take part in the program.

ClinTex: A Blockchain Solution For Clinical Trials

ClinTex is a scalable blockchain platform built for clinical trials, to serve as a single source of truth for the clinical trial and pharma ecosystem and designed for wide adoption by the stakeholders of the ecosystem.

In recent years the standards in the clinical trials industry have fallen, with hugely inflated costs and massive trial delays becoming the norm. The average cost of getting a new drug on the market today is an eye-watering $2.5 billion, and some trials can take as long as 10 years to be approved.

Distributed ledger technology has the potential to revolutionise the clinical trials industry and solve these growing issues. ClinTex stands head and shoulders from its peers with its fully scalable blockchain platform for the development of real-world clinical trials.

ClinTex will be the first company to deliver real-world solutions in the clinical trial industry with blockchain technology and AI, integrated with clinical data sources to make a positive lasting impact on a global issue.

The ClinTex staking program represents a great opportunity to be involved in a potentially industry changing shift and is also a potentially rare investment opportunity for CTi holders. Join the CTi staking program to start earning up to 40% rewards for a five-month stake.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Bitcoin PR Buzz Press Team

Contact Email: [email protected]

Learn more about ClinTex — https://twitter.com/ClinTexCTi

Buy CTi on KuCoin — https://trade.kucoin.com/CTI-USDT

Read about ClinTex on Medium — https://medium.com/@clintexcti

Learn more about CTi Staking — https://clintex.io/stake

Follow ClinTex on Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClinTexCTi

Join the community on Telegram — https://t.me/ClinTexCTi

About Bitcoin PR Buzz

Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 9 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

ClinTex is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE ClinTex