Clinton Sparks Joins Esports Technologies as Strategic Advisor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, a global provider of esports wagering experiences, announced today that Clinton Sparks has joined the company as strategic advisor to amplify growth. He brings creative talents, entrepreneurial insights and a proven track record of success innovating across music, lifestyle and influence, business, and esports.

Esports Technologies

Sparks' business accolades include being the CEO and founder of Get Familiar, Inc., a marketing, strategy and consulting firm that has partnered with BMG for a worldwide publishing deal and has over a billion streams and millions of records sold with song titles such as "Lean On," "Turn Down For What" and "Let Me Love You." He is also owner of the national hip-hop radio station Get Familiar Radio.

Sparks' music accolades include Grammy nominations, multi-platinum achievements as record producer and songwriter with record sales of more than 75 million. He has forged successful collaborations with notable artists and brands including Diddy, Samsung, Beyonce, Pepsi, Eminem, Nordstrom, Lady Gaga, Sirius XM, Offset, Dash Radio, Yahoo and Kanye West. Sparks expanded on his music career to become a highly successful entrepreneur and marketer.

In July 2020, Sparks co-founded the revolutionary gaming organization and lifestyle brand XSET. In addition to fielding top professional esports teams, XSET highlights diversity and social justice. The organization has recruited high-profile entertainers and esports personalities, leaning heavily into the intersection of pop culture and gaming. Prior to founding XSET, Clinton Sparks served as Vice President of Business Development for FaZe Clan, a professional esports and entertainment company, where he helped grow revenues to $35 million annually.

"I can't think of a bigger opportunity than the intersection of esports and betting. With its immersive wagering platform, products and team, Esports Technologies is positioned as a market leader in the esports betting landscape," said Sparks. "I am excited to collaborate with them with our shared vision and excitement in this space."

The appointment of Sparks occurs a few weeks after Atari founder Nolan Bushnell joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Aaron Speech, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Clinton Sparks brings an extraordinary range of talents to this company as a strategic advisor. Clinton has become an influential figure in esports today. With his relentless passion and eye for innovation, this is a perfect fit for the growth of Esports Technologies."

About Esports Technologies - Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering experiences for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com

