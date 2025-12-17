ClinTrial Research and Tarsadia Investments Partner to Build Next Generation Site Network

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinTrial Research (CTR) announced today that it has closed a growth equity round led by Tarsadia Investments, a multi-billion-dollar firm that makes high-conviction investments in category-defining companies globally. The investment reflects Tarsadia's conviction that CTR is positioned to become the leader in the clinical site network sector.

"We fully believe in CTR's mission to build the industry's most trusted clinical site network—one that brings together exceptional people, advanced technology, and strong therapeutic leadership to elevate patient care and drive lasting innovation," said Rishi Reddy, Managing Director and Head of Venture and Growth Equity at Tarsadia.

CTR CEO Sam Searcy emphasized that the partnership is far more than a capital infusion. "This investment from Tarsadia is a powerful vote of confidence from a respected industry leader with significant financial and strategic resources. It reinforces CTR's position as a category-defining business," Searcy said. "From our first meeting with the Tarsadia team last summer, the cultural alignment was immediate. It felt like speaking with close colleagues—effortless, natural, and an extension of our own team. Their intellectual depth and strategic insight are exceptional."

The need for high-performing clinical site networks continues to grow. More than 90% of physicians who participate in a clinical trial never conduct a second one. When combined with staffing shortages, increasingly complex study protocols, and rising drug development costs, the importance of efficient, well-structured site networks becomes even more critical. "A site network that can solve across these four industry challenge areas will become a lasting and essential part of the pharmaceutical development ecosystem," Searcy added. "We are confident we are building exactly that—approaching each challenge with precision, innovation, and the right long-term strategy."

Reddy noted that CTR stood out clearly among companies evaluated. "CTR is led by a seasoned team who brings a modern, innovative approach to site networks and site management," he said. "Critically, CTR and Tarsadia are aligned in their focus on bespoke AI-enabled technology platforms and the transformative impact they can have on the site network sector. Tarsadia invests with conviction in companies we believe are shaping the future and positioned for significant growth. After more than two years of analyzing the site network landscape, CTR was the team that checked every box for us: innovative, collaborative, AI-forward, and agile in a rapidly evolving market."

