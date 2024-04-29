Clio Appoints Marina Harris as Chief People Officer

Marina Harris, a distinguished HR executive renowned for her leadership roles at Wealthsimple, Netflix, Samsung, and Cisco Systems, now assumes the pivotal position of Chief People Officer at Clio

Clio appoints a new member to its executive leadership team to support the growth and development of its 1,000+ global workforce

Marina Harris will lead the evolution of Clio's human resources and people operations at scale

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Marina Harris as its new Chief People Officer. With a distinguished career spanning leadership positions at Wealthsimple, Netflix, Samsung, and Cisco Systems, Harris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Marina Harris is appointed Chief People Officer at Clio (CNW Group/Clio)

In her capacity as Chief People Officer, Harris will lead Clio's workforce strategy, focusing on developing and scaling Clio's human and high performing workplace culture. With a proven track record of driving organizational excellence and fostering talent development, Harris is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Clio's mission to transform the legal industry for all.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marina to Clio's executive team," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Her extensive experience leading some of the world's top companies and her commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture make her the ideal candidate to lead our people initiatives as we continue to scale."

Prior to joining Clio, Harris served as a distinguished HR executive at several leading global companies, building a reputation for outstanding strategic leadership and commitment to employee well-being. In her tenure as Chief People Officer at Wealthsimple, she was instrumental in driving the company through a period of rapid growth. Under her guidance, the workforce nearly doubled annually for three consecutive years, and also saw meaningful advancements in diversity and inclusion across all levels of the organization. Additionally, she played pivotal roles at Netflix, Samsung and Cisco, spearheading initiatives that promoted both employee wellness and high performance as each company scaled substantially.

"I am excited to join Clio at such an exciting time in the company's trajectory," said Marina Harris. "Clio's commitment to empowering legal professionals with innovative technology is unparalleled, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to further enhance our workplace culture and drive positive impact."

Harris's appointment underscores Clio's ongoing commitment to investing in top talent and fostering a dynamic, inclusive workplace environment. Her leadership will play a key role in shaping Clio's future as the company continues to revolutionize the legal industry.

