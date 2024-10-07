Clio Duo unlocks a new era of legal platform intelligence

Built on the most robust unified legal technology platform, Clio Duo debuts as AI adoption rates soar

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Clio, the global leader in legal technology, announced the arrival of Clio Duo at the 2024 Clio Cloud Conference in Austin, Texas. This groundbreaking introduction of artificial intelligence on the Clio platform—trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals—sets a new precedent for legal AI. It enables a seamless integration of advanced AI capabilities into everyday legal tasks, enhancing efficiency and transforming how legal professionals operate across a unified technology platform.

"The launch of Clio Duo marks a defining moment for the legal industry," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We've embedded artificial intelligence into the most connected platform in legal, and we've done so at an unprecedented scale. As AI adoption continues to accelerate across the industry, we've built Clio Duo with a great deal of precision and protection, laying a strong foundation for how AI can empower legal professionals to scale their practice confidently. Our customers deserve the best tools as they reshape their practices with this transformative technology. Launching Clio Duo is a significant milestone to celebrate today, but it's just the beginning of an ongoing journey to develop AI that evolves with the future of legal work."

Clio Duo acts as an AI-powered legal partner, streamlining all aspects of a law firm and transforming data into actionable insights. Built into Clio's flagship practice management product, Clio Manage, Clio Duo enhances legal workflows by offering insights and automating tasks, allowing legal professionals to prioritize critical work and boost productivity without switching applications.

With Clio Duo, customers can:

Instantly access client and matter details, retrieving key information without the need to sift through extensive documents.

Extract and cite precise details from documents within seconds.

Summarize any text document in Clio Manage with one click, and easily export or save the summary as a new file, on both desktop and mobile apps.

Get smart recommendations on high-priority tasks and matters, including what needs immediate attention, meeting preparations, and how to prioritize pending tasks.

Work from anywhere in Clio Manage and delegate assignments to Clio Duo, such as creating a task, bill, or calendar event, freeing you up to focus on your current priorities.

Automatically generate professional text messages and email replies with suggested responses, generating short or long-form replies for client communications via Clio for Clients.

View an audit log of all actions performed by Clio Duo, ensuring transparency and accountability for every AI-driven task.

Rising demand for AI in the legal industry

This feature arrives as Clio's customer base demonstrates a strong demand for AI, reflecting a broader trend among legal professionals embracing AI adoption. Per the latest Legal Trends Report, 79% of lawyers in the United States have adopted AI in some capacity. Legal professionals' opinions on future AI use support growing adoption: over 4 in 5 (84%) firms using AI believe that AI will increase over the next 12 months. Even among firms that have yet to adopt AI, 68% say their use of AI will increase over the next 12 months.

Early trial customers of Clio Duo reported significant boosts in both efficiency and productivity. From streamlining tasks to speeding up workflows, Clio Duo has helped legal professionals achieve more in less time without compromising quality.

"With Clio Duo, I can get so much more done in less time and save up to 5 hours a week. It really helps me tackle writing demands creatively and efficiently, and makes prioritizing my daily tasks much easier. I can stay focused on what truly matters." - Taylor Sellitto, Paralegal, Legler, Murphy & Battaglia, LLP.

"Clio Duo makes it much easier to find key information, such as billing and month-to-month comparisons, helping me gain a better understanding of my practice's growth." - Kate Santon, Attorney, Santon General Counsel, P.C.

"Clio Duo has really improved how we communicate with our clients. Its ability to suggest and draft responses right from Clio Manage has made our job less stressful and much more efficient." - Sarah Harris, Managing Partner, Harris & Schroeder, PLLC.

"With Clio Duo, I can get the data I need instantly just by asking a question. I don't have to run reports or filter through custom fields anymore, which saves me time and helps me be more productive!" - Melissa Oosterhof, Attorney, Oosterhof Law Office, PLLC

Speed, accuracy, and transparency

Clio Duo efficiently handles questions through its chat-like interface, providing answers in text and table formats that can be easily copied and used in other editors. Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Clio Duo can understand and process complex queries, tightly coupled with details from Clio Manage, producing timely and relevant insights. Additionally, Clio Duo can prioritize information, ensuring that the most immediately critical information is always top-of-mind across a law firm.

Clio Duo uses advanced technologies that include sophisticated machine learning techniques, natural language processing, and large language models to produce tailored insights, reduce manual inputs, and accelerate workflows.

Transparency and accountability are at the core of Clio Duo with its unique and robust audit log feature. This provides a clear trail of information sources, including cited references and document origins, ensuring that every piece of data and insight is traceable and verifiable. By maintaining records of all interactions and modifications, Clio's audit log helps legal professionals keep track of their information, supporting compliance and enhancing confidence in the accuracy of their work.

Safety and limitations

Clio Duo is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, incorporating advanced guardrails that serve multiple critical functions. While these guardrails are essential for eliminating harmful content, ensuring that inappropriate or unsafe material is filtered out, they also play a significant role in security. By detecting potential vulnerabilities, such as prompt injections, and preventing unauthorized access or misuse, Clio Duo's guardrails bolster overall system resilience. With stringent security measures and real-time monitoring, Clio Duo effectively mitigates risks while maintaining the integrity and protection of sensitive information.

Additionally, Clio Duo meticulously filters information to ensure relevance and accuracy, aligning with established permission lines within Clio Manage. Access to data and insights is restricted based on user roles and permissions, ensuring consistency and security across the platform. By adhering to these predefined permission settings, Clio Duo streamlines workflows while reinforcing a secure and controlled environment for managing sensitive client information.

A key milestone in Clio's AI roadmap

Clio Duo is a major first step in the company's wider AI-driven product roadmap. Clio plans to expand AI capabilities across every aspect of the Clio platform, transforming how legal professionals manage their practices. This includes advanced AI features that can perform a wide variety of tasks in law firm marketing, billing, legal documents drafting, and more, ensuring that law firm workflows are more intuitive, efficient, and insightful.

As part of its vision, Clio will introduce features that offer a more personalized AI experience. These advanced AI capabilities are built with rigorous data protection standards, ensuring customer information is handled securely and in full compliance with privacy regulations. By leveraging their data, users will gain access to tailored AI-driven solutions designed to meet the specific needs of their organizations. To ensure compliance, any data used in AI modeling will be carefully redacted to protect sensitive information. These tools will streamline workflows, aligning more closely with operational goals to enhance overall efficiency. Clio's ongoing dedication to transparency and security remains a core focus as it continues to expand its AI offerings, enabling legal professionals to confidently tap into the full potential of artificial intelligence.

Clio's app integration network, boasting over 250 integrations—the largest in the legal industry—plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI-powered technologies within the Clio platform. As Clio continues to lead in legaltech innovation, these partnerships will be instrumental in expanding the reach and capabilities of AI across unique legal workflows. As Clio expands its AI offerings, these partnerships will also drive innovation, ensuring that the legal community benefits from the latest advancements in AI technology while adhering to Clio's industry-leading standards of security and data protection.

"We're not just focused on today, we're planning 2 to 5 years ahead," says Jonathan Watson, CTO at Clio. "Our aim is to seamlessly integrate AI into every aspect of legal work, making it intuitive—an extension of your team—enhancing productivity and decision-making. By laying this groundwork now, we're positioning Clio as a long-term AI partner for legal professionals, helping them navigate future challenges and find new ways to grow their practice. We're committed to delivering AI tools that are intuitive and easy to use, while driving the industry forward with best-in-class innovation."

For more information, please visit clio.com/features/legal-ai-software.

