Clio Silman Assumes Leadership Role in Cornerstone Advisors' System Conversion and Implementation Business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors announced today that Clio Silman has been promoted to the position of managing director of the company's System Conversion and Implementation practice.

"Over the past several years, Clio Silman has contributed significantly to the growth of this area of our business," said Cornerstone Advisors Partner Quintin Sykes. "She has been instrumental in the firm's initiatives to modernize and enhance our methodologies, ensuring our conversion and implementation services are unmatched in the industry."

Clio Silman | Cornerstone Advisors

"In my line of business, there's nothing as gratifying as a successful system conversion or operational integration," Silman said. "I am fortunate to work with such a capable team of professionals who take pride in creating and constantly improving the tools that make what we do so valuable to our bank and credit union clients."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintech firms, helping them reach the next level of performance. Cornerstone professionals have collectively guided financial institutions to successful completion of more than 1,000 system selections and 350 major system conversions. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

