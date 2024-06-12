Leading refrigerated bar brand releases new iteration of its first-of-a-kind Greek yogurt bars, creating a delicious and convenient yogurt dipped snack

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio Snacks, the makers of the first and only refrigerated, grab-and-go Greek yogurt bar dipped in chocolatey coating announced today the launch of its newest product, Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt. Clio's latest innovation is available in two delicious flavors Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry in 8-count quantities. These delightful, bite-sized Greek yogurt bars are made from whole milk yogurt and real fruit dipped in creamy yogurt coating. Clio's new Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt offer a delicious, any-time-of-day snack, that makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of Greek yogurt (like protein and probiotics).

Clio Snacks Expands Better-For-You Product Portfolio With Latest Innovation, Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt

"We are thrilled to expand our product lineup with this innovative new offering that transforms yogurt into a delightful, grab-and-go snack that can be enjoyed any time of the day," said John McGuckin, CEO of Clio Snacks. "Clio's Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt Coating transcend what yogurt can be, providing an exciting, delicious, and convenient new way to enjoy all the goodness of Greek yogurt. This product reflects our commitment to providing great-tasting, better-for-you, grab-and-go snacks so consumers don't have to compromise between taste, nutrition and convenience."

Clio Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt are now available for $5.99 for an 8-count at Meijer, Wegmans, and Market Basket. The bars will continue to rollout across retailers in 2024, starting with Kroger and Shoprite this fall. For a limited time during back-to-school season, 24-count variety packs of the Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry flavors will be available at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Over the past two years, Clio has increased its grocery store presence by 83%, establishing itself as a favorite among consumers seeking high quality, better-for-you options that do not compromise on taste. Clio products are now available at more than 150 colleges and universities, with expectations to double by September 2024 demonstrating its dominance among non-traditional retail avenues. Clio also has a strong presence across multiple airports and a new vending partnership due to the formation of an internal food service team. Clio has also seen a 12% growth in its club business and a remarkable 145% increase in C-store sales, making it the #2 selling snacking Greek yogurt item in its distribution matrix. Expanding its footprint internationally, Clio has launched three products in more than 500 locations across Canada this year.

About Clio Snacks

Clio Snacks was founded in 2015 by Sergey Konchakovskiy, who created the first-of-a-kind refrigerated Greek Yogurt Bars after discovering a leftover batch of strained Greek yogurt that resulted in a cheesecake-textured snack. He soon realized that it was a great way to get his kids to eat yogurt - and even better when wrapped in chocolatey coating! Today, Clio offers a variety of handheld Greek Yogurt Bars dipped in both chocolatey and yogurt coatings that combine the benefits of whole milk Greek yogurt - which is high in protein and probiotics - with an irresistible cheesecake-like texture. Available in refrigerated aisles nationwide, Clio's portfolio of better-for-you snacks that taste like treats satisfy cravings confidently. To learn more, please visit www.cliosnacks.com, Instagram or Facebook.

