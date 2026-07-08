Clio Snacks Launches New Drizzled Product Line

Clio Drizzled Greek Yogurt Bars Deliver a Fun New Take on Better-for-You Kids' Snacking

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio Snacks, the maker of the first and only refrigerated, grab-and-go Greek yogurt bars, today announced the launch of its newest product line: Clio Drizzled Greek Yogurt Bars. Snack time just got cooler with this exciting new snack that combines the nutrition and convenience parents want with the flavor and fun kids love.

The new line brings even more fun to the fridge with three delicious flavors kids will love: Strawberry Dream, Raspberry Cotton Candy, and Strawberry Banana Milkshake.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment of growth for Clio, which is projected to reach $120 million in revenue and produce more than 180 million bars this year, while expanding its presence to roughly 60,000 retail locations nationwide.

The new line brings even more fun to the fridge with three delicious flavors kids will love: Strawberry Dream, Raspberry Cotton Candy, and Strawberry Banana Milkshake. Made with real fruit and topped with a chocolatey drizzle, each colorful Greek yogurt bar delivers a snack that feels like a treat while giving parents plenty to feel good about, including 5g of protein, calcium and vitamin D to help support strong bones, and gut-friendly probiotics.

Beyond nutrition, Clio Drizzled Greek Yogurt bars were designed to bring smiles to snack time, with kid-friendly flavors, bright, playful packaging, and jokes printed on every wrapper. And because snack time shouldn't be filled with compromises, the new Clio Drizzled bars are made with no artificial flavors or colors, no high fructose corn syrup, and are gluten free - a real snacking win for both parents and kids.

"Parents today are navigating a kids' snack aisle full of compromise - options that are either nutritious but boring, or exciting but empty," said John McGuckin, CEO of Clio Snacks. "With our new Clio Drizzled Greek Yogurt Bars, we're proving that doesn't have to be the case. We identified a real white space in the refrigerated category for something that feels both wholesome and fun, and this launch delivers exactly that, while also expanding the brand in ways that stay true to what consumers already love."

This new line started rolling out nationwide in early July. 5-count boxes of the new line will be available online at ClioSnacks.com, with select flavors on-shelves at Target, Sam's Club, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, and more! The new launch underscores the brand's continued momentum as one of the fastest-growing names in the refrigerated snack aisle.

Produced at Clio's 86,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, Clio Drizzled Greek Yogurt Bars represent a bold step into kid-focused innovation.

About Clio Snacks

Clio Snacks was founded in 2015 by Sergey Konchakovskiy, who discovered inspiration for the first-of-its-kind snack in an unexpected place: a leftover batch of strained Greek yogurt which had developed a rich, cheesecake-like texture. Reminded of a popular Eastern-European treat from his childhood in Ukraine, Sergey formed the yogurt into bars and dipped them in chocolatey coating, creating a delicious new way to eat yogurt with your hands.

Today, Clio offers a variety of refrigerated Greek yogurt bars that combine the benefits of Greek yogurt – like protein and probiotics – with an irresistible cheesecake-like texture and delicious chocolatey or yogurt coatings. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Clio has transformed traditional yogurt into a craveable, grab-&-go bar, creating a convenient, better-for-you snack that tastes like a treat and empowers consumers to indulge confidently.

To learn more, visit www.cliosnacks.com.

SOURCE Clio Snacks