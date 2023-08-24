Clio's New Google Ads Solution Simplifies Legal Advertising

  • Clio introduces Google's Local Services Ads to its customers through its legal practice management software
  • Pay-per-lead format means lawyers only pay for advertising if a potential client contacts them through a local ad on Google

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Clio, the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, has announced a new integration with Google Ads to launch Google's Local Services Ads for Clio, an innovative legal marketing solution designed to transform how lawyers grow their law firms. This integration enables lawyers to more easily promote their firm on Google Search, capture leads from nearby residents, and manage their advertising spend—all directly from the legal industry's most robust centralized technology platform.

Creating demand for legal services is easier than ever on the world’s most robust legal technology platform, Clio (CNW Group/Clio)
"Legal demand is moving from the offline world to online, with most of that demand happening on Google Search," said Jack Newton, CEO and founder of Clio. "Our research indicates that more than half of clients find a lawyer by navigating online channels—meaning that a law firm's reviews, website, and digital presence are increasingly critical to law firm growth. Working with Google to embed the management of Local Services Ads into Clio is a significant help to lawyers, allowing them to navigate a competitive advertising strategy that's simple, affordable, and effective."

Local Services Ads for Clio combines Google Ads' localized lead generation with Clio's client intake software for law firms, Clio Grow. Lawyers can easily manage their advertising spend and connect to leads generated from relevant search queries, all from an easy-to-use dashboard.

With Google's Local Services Ads for Clio, law firms can:

  • Only pay for leads generated, making it a low-risk marketing solution
  • Set an ad spending limit, helping stay within an easy-to-track budget
  • Showcase their firm on Google's search results, increasing visibility and client outreach
  • Automatically convert leads into prospective clients in Clio Grow, ensuring no prospective leads are left unanswered
  • Manage ad campaigns directly in a Clio Grow dashboard, benefitting from a central platform with a simplified onboarding flow, and consolidated reporting
  • Apply for the Google Screened Badge, indicating to potential clients that they are booking with a fully licensed and vetted Google-backed business

"We're thrilled Google has chosen to work with us to forge an easier path for lawyers to grow their client base—a process many find to be complex and elusive," continued Newton. "We worked closely with their team to create a solution that is both effective and connected to legal client intake workflows. Lawyers can continue to easily operate within Clio's centralized platform and leverage the power of Google's Local Services Ads to discover new clients, grow their reach, and increase their revenue."

To learn more about Local Services Ads for Clio, visit: clio.com/features/googles-local-services-ads.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

SOURCE Clio

