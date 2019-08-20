Cliovana™ Available in Most Major US Markets, Including Renowned Intimate Wellness Institute™ Network

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimate Wellness Institute – the largest and most comprehensive network of dedicated female wellness practitioners – is proud to introduce Cliovana to their offerings of evidence-based energy treatments to address female sexual health concerns.

Truly satisfying sex is an important part of a woman's overall physical and emotional well-being at any age, but many women aren't feeling as much pleasure as they'd like. Cliovana is a simple, completely non-invasive treatment to increase women's arousal levels and their orgasm frequency and intensity. Cliovana does not use lasers, scalpels or needles, so there are no dangerous side effects.

Intimate Wellness Institute is a group of International women's healthcare experts who are dedicated to sexual wellness and female empowerment. Since January of this year (2019), Chief Medical Officer and Program Chair, Dr. Nathan Guerette, has successfully trained over 100+ practitioners on numerous evidence-based treatments available to women and men.

CEO and Co-Founder of Intimate Wellness Institute, Emma LaRocque, shares that "Cliovana is a great technology that bridges the gap for practitioners by offering a perfect solution for women who want more options." LaRocque understands that it's "important to address the science with evidence-based therapies. With female sexual dysfunction on the rise, our IWI experts offer a multifactorial approach to sexual health and not all women (cancer survivors, victims of sexual trauma) want or are candidates for needles (PRP), systemic drugs or hormones when treating low libido. Not only is Cliovana a great solution, but their company shares the same values and passionate commitment we do in empowering women to restore intimacy."

So how does Cliovana work? The body is always regenerating cells. Cliovana stimulates the body to do more of that, specifically in the genitals, which can lead to an increase in women's long-term sexual responsiveness. The technologies employed by Cliovana have been used all over the world since 1980 to combat a variety of health issues. The treatment is a total of four sessions that each last less than 10 minutes, spanning the course of two weeks. Because it is 100% non-invasive, there is zero downtime.

Cliovana is now available in most major cities in the United States and has been featured in mainstream media outlets, including Glamour.

About Intimate Wellness Institute™

Intimate Wellness Institute (IWI™) was founded in 2017 by a group of international women's healthcare experts. Headquartered in Richmond, VA, IWI centers make up the nation's largest and most comprehensive network of highly-trained practitioners dedicated to empowering women and men to restore intimate health. Since January of this year, Chief Medical Officer and Program Chair, Dr. Nathan Guerette, has successfully trained over 100+ practitioners on numerous evidence-based energy treatments available to women and men with sexual health concerns.

